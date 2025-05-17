403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
23Rd Int'l Gold, Jewelry Exhibition To Kick Off On May 21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Fair Company (KIF) announced on Saturday the 23rd International Gold and Jewelry Exhibiton will take place between May 21-26 at the International Fairgrounds, with the participation of 400 local and international companies.
KIF CEO of Marketing and Merchandise Basma Al-Duhaim said in a statement that the exhibition is one of the most prestigious and successful annual gold and jewelry exhibitions in the Middle East.
It also provides entrepreneurs and jewelry designers with a platform to showcase the latest designs in gold jewelry, bullion, diamonds, silver, platinum, precious metals, gemstones, and natural pearls.
She added that this exhibition would be so unique that it will witness for the first time, the largest and most comprehensive jewelry exhibition in the history of Kuwait, in terms of area and the number of exhibiting and sponsoring companies.
Al-Duhaim stated that the exhibition is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors. (end)
ak
KIF CEO of Marketing and Merchandise Basma Al-Duhaim said in a statement that the exhibition is one of the most prestigious and successful annual gold and jewelry exhibitions in the Middle East.
It also provides entrepreneurs and jewelry designers with a platform to showcase the latest designs in gold jewelry, bullion, diamonds, silver, platinum, precious metals, gemstones, and natural pearls.
She added that this exhibition would be so unique that it will witness for the first time, the largest and most comprehensive jewelry exhibition in the history of Kuwait, in terms of area and the number of exhibiting and sponsoring companies.
Al-Duhaim stated that the exhibition is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors. (end)
ak
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment