Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
23Rd Int'l Gold, Jewelry Exhibition To Kick Off On May 21


2025-05-17 08:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Fair Company (KIF) announced on Saturday the 23rd International Gold and Jewelry Exhibiton will take place between May 21-26 at the International Fairgrounds, with the participation of 400 local and international companies.
KIF CEO of Marketing and Merchandise Basma Al-Duhaim said in a statement that the exhibition is one of the most prestigious and successful annual gold and jewelry exhibitions in the Middle East.
It also provides entrepreneurs and jewelry designers with a platform to showcase the latest designs in gold jewelry, bullion, diamonds, silver, platinum, precious metals, gemstones, and natural pearls.
She added that this exhibition would be so unique that it will witness for the first time, the largest and most comprehensive jewelry exhibition in the history of Kuwait, in terms of area and the number of exhibiting and sponsoring companies.
Al-Duhaim stated that the exhibition is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors. (end)
