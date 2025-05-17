Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab Scout Org.: Kuwait Hosting Int'l Friendship Conf. Mirrors Its Peace Role


2025-05-17 07:03:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's hosting of the 31st World Conference of the International Scout and Guide Fellowship in October 2027 reflects global appreciation for Kuwait's role in promoting peace and friendship values, said the Arab Scout Organization's head.
Speaking to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Turaiji, who doubles as chairman of the Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association, said that the organization's recent approval of Kuwait's bid to host the gathering following competition with Mexico, Ghana and Senegal shows Kuwait's pioneering scouting and humanitarian role.
"The State of Kuwait is the first Arab country to play host to this world conference," Al-Turaiji boasted.
He pointed out that this move reflected the State's relentless support for the youth and scout sector, in addition to Kuwait's ability to organize major events so efficiently. (end)
mar


MENAFN17052025000071011013ID1109561032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search