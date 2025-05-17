403
Arab Scout Org.: Kuwait Hosting Int'l Friendship Conf. Mirrors Its Peace Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's hosting of the 31st World Conference of the International Scout and Guide Fellowship in October 2027 reflects global appreciation for Kuwait's role in promoting peace and friendship values, said the Arab Scout Organization's head.
Speaking to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Turaiji, who doubles as chairman of the Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association, said that the organization's recent approval of Kuwait's bid to host the gathering following competition with Mexico, Ghana and Senegal shows Kuwait's pioneering scouting and humanitarian role.
"The State of Kuwait is the first Arab country to play host to this world conference," Al-Turaiji boasted.
He pointed out that this move reflected the State's relentless support for the youth and scout sector, in addition to Kuwait's ability to organize major events so efficiently. (end)
mar
