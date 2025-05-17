PRTC Workers Renew Protest Against Punjab Govt Over Long-Pending Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Barnala, May 17 (IANS) Frustration continues to simmer among Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) workers as they once again staged a protest on Saturday against the Punjab government over long-pending demands that remain unfulfilled.

The protest took the form of a 'gate rally' near the Barnala bus stand, where workers raised slogans and warned of intensified agitation if their demands were not addressed soon.

The rally was led by members of the PRTC Workers Union Azad, who expressed deep dissatisfaction with the state government's inaction. The protesters declared that if their voices continue to be ignored, a larger, statewide agitation will be launched.

Azad Jasmer Singh, Provincial President of the Contractor PRTC Workers Union Azad, highlighted that despite securing victories in both the High Court and the Supreme Court, workers have yet to be reinstated to their duties.

“We have legal victories in hand, but not a single employee has been called back to work. The government keeps promising that reinstatement will happen, yet nothing has materialised,” he said.

He further criticised the delayed payment of salaries.

“Earlier, unskilled workers used to receive wages by the 7th of each month. Now, salaries are disbursed in two instalments, often only by the 25th. The government must clear its dues to PRTC so the corporation can function properly,” he added.

Singh also alleged that buses with unauthorised permits, particularly in Patiala, had resumed operation despite earlier crackdowns.

“Our union ensured these illegal buses were stopped. But they're back on the roads. If the government is serious about reform, it must act decisively,” he said.

Chandigarh Depot President of Punbus and PRTC Workers Union 2511, Gurpreet Singh, reiterated the call for the regularisation of temporary staff, an end to the contract system, and discontinuation of the "kilometre scheme" buses.

“We support this protest wholeheartedly. A three-day meeting is scheduled on May 20, 21, and 22. If no resolution comes from it, we will escalate the agitation into a joint statewide struggle,” he warned.

He also demanded that contract workers with over 18 years of service be made permanent under PRTC service rules and that new buses be introduced under government control, not private partnerships.

“Workers on low wages must receive their salaries on time, by the 7th day of the month at the latest,” he said.

Harbans Singh Bhola, State Executive President of the PRTC Workers Union Azad, expressed dismay at what he called“empty promises” from the government.

“Despite repeated assurances from both the Chief Minister and Transport Minister, nothing has changed. We once campaigned for the AAP, wearing their caps with pride. Now we're left unpaid and unheard,” he said.

He criticised the disparity between regular and contractual workers.

“We perform the same duties, with the same hours, but when it comes to benefits like pensions and job security in case of accidents, contract workers are ignored. This is unfair and unsustainable,” he added.

Rupinder Singh, State General Secretary of the PRTC Workers Union Azad, added,“We're holding gate rallies not just for our salaries, but to expose the government's failure to follow through on promises. Everything remains on paper - nothing is visible on the ground. This protest is our message, and we won't back down until our demands are met.”