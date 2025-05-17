403
European Powers Pledge Support for Moldova's Democratic Path, Resilience
(MENAFN) Top European leaders have reiterated their commitment to supporting Moldova's democratic path and resilience. Following a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the European Political Community summit in Albania on Friday, key figures from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, and Poland, along with the heads of the EU Council and EU Commission, released a joint declaration affirming their solidarity with the Eastern European nation.
The declaration read, “We welcome Moldova’s continued commitment to democratic reform, the rule of law, and the values shared across the European Union.”
Acknowledging Moldova's efforts to maintain stability amidst regional turbulence and its role as a dependable partner for the EU, the leaders further stated, “We will continue to support Moldova in safeguarding its democratic processes and strengthening its resilience against external threats.”
