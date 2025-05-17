Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatal Gas Leak Rattles Osaka Refinery

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck the ENEOS Sakai Refinery in Sakai City, Osaka, this Saturday morning as a gas leak claimed the life of one worker and left two others requiring hospital treatment, according to local news outlets.

Emergency responders were alerted to the incident at approximately 10 a.m. local time following a report of a gas escape within the refinery's piping system and multiple workers collapsing at the site, a local broadcaster detailed.

Local authorities confirmed that three male employees were affected by the escaping gas and subsequently taken to a medical facility. Sadly, one of the workers was later pronounced dead.

Early indications point towards hydrogen sulfide, a poisonous gas, as the potential substance involved in the leak. ENEOS, the operator of the facility, has launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident.

The expansive 770,000-square-meter refinery is strategically located along the Sakai City coastline and primarily focuses on oil refining processes.

