ITTF World Championships Doha 2025 Commence Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 will commence today in Qatar, running until May 25 across Lusail Arena and Qatar University Arena.
The tournament will feature 640 players from 127 countries, divided into 256 participants in singles matches, 256 in men's and women's doubles, and 128 in mixed doubles, totalling 443 matches.
The competition will be held across five categories: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.
Lusail Arena, the primary venue, will host the opening ceremony tomorrow along with main matches. It is one of the most advanced sports facilities in Qatar, while Qatar University Arena will hold preliminary round matches for the first four days, accommodating around 5,000 spectators.
This championship presents a prime opportunity to witness the world's elite table tennis players competing in Doha.
Among the standout names, 20-year-old Chinese star Lin Shidong leads the list of strong title contenders in the men's singles category, known for his exceptional tactics and ability to surprise opponents.
Lin is the reigning ITTF World Mixed Doubles Champion (Durban 2023), a two-time World Cup winner (Chengdu 2024 in mixed doubles and Macau 2025 in singles), and a two-time Asian Champion.
In the women's singles category, China's top players dominate the rankings, including four leading contenders: Sun Yingsha (world No 1), a strong favourite with a championship history including Olympic, World Championship, and World Cup titles.
For Qatar's national table tennis team, the tournament presents a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills and gain international experience.
Qatar's representatives across categories include men's singles: Sultan Khalid al-Kuwari, Mohamed Abdelwahab, women's singles: Aya Magdy, Mariam Ali, men's doubles: Mohamed Abdelwahab, Abdullah Abdelwahab, Sultan Al Kuwari, Rawad al-Nasser, women's doubles: Aya Magdy, Mariam Ali, mixed doubles: Mohamed Abdelwahab, Aya Magdy, Ahmed Eid Qarni, Mariam Ali.
President of Qatar, Arab and Asian Table Tennis Federations, and First Vice-President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Khalil al-Mohannadi emphasised that Qatar is fully prepared to host the World Championships, aiming for top-tier technical and organisational success.
Al-Mohannadi said the Organising Committee is committed to achieving maximum success at all levels, stressing that the 2025 edition will be unique and distinctive, and will be etched in the annals of the World Championship. Head of Media and Communications for the tournament Thani al-Zarra highlighted Qatar's status as the first Arab and Gulf country to host the ITTF World Championships twice (previously in 2004).
Al-Zarra also revealed that Qatar is planning a surprise for spectators during the opening ceremony, stating that World Championships don't usually feature an opening show, but Qatar aims to set a global benchmark, presenting a half-hour spectacle. Qatar is the first country in the Middle East, Arab region, and the Gulf to host the Table Tennis World Championships twice.
The country previously organised the event in 2004, achieving great success, and now looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the 2025 edition. The tournament has garnered significant global media attention, and the organising committee has ensured top-tier facilities for media coverage.
Matches will be broadcast live worldwide, offering fans the chance to follow the action in real time.
Ticket sales have seen high demand, with the final five days and knockout rounds now sold out on Q.Ticket.
The organising committee has worked to facilitate spectator attendance, offering discounted hotel packages for international visitors, dedicated transport services from hotels to tournament venues, and public transportation options such as buses and metro.
Additionally, diverse dining options and fan activity zones have been set up at both Lusail and Qatar University arenas.
