QSL Holds Explanatory Workshop On New Decisions For Current Sports Season
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the Qatar Stars League's (QSL) commitment to enhance communication with clubs and activate partnerships with relevant entities, QSL organised an explanatory workshop to present and discuss the new amendments to the regulations that will be implemented starting with the new 2025-2026 sports season. The workshop was attended by Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, Hassan Al Mohannadi, member of the QSL's Executive Office representing the Qatar Football Association (QFA), Khalid Al Sulaiti, member of the Executive Committee of QFA, Faisal Al Shaibi, member of QSL's Executive Office representing the club companies, Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at QSL, Talal Al Kaabi, Executive Director of National Teams Representatives of First Division and Second Division clubs, Qatar Players Association and relevant and competent authorities were also present.
During the workshop, the new decisions were discussed and reviewed, marking the beginning of a new phase and set to be implemented starting next season. It is also a strategic step aimed at enhancing the quality of the Qatari league, supporting national teams, and assisting Qatari clubs participating in international tournaments, as follows:
First: Mechanism for registering foreign players on the 28-player roster
The purpose of this decision is to achieve the ideal balance between supporting the national team, supporting Qatari clubs in international competitions and maintaining a strong and competitive league. It is emphasized that clubs are permitted to register up to 10 foreign players on the roster, without being obligated to register the maximum number. Registrations are to be made according to the technical needs and financial capabilities of each club.
Second: Abolishing the "40 times salary" rule
The purpose of abolishing this rule is to open a free market for local professional players, enable them to move freely and distribute local talent in a natural and fair manner. Furthermore, upon reaching the age of 18, a player may sign his first professional contract only with his primary club until the age of 23. After reaching the age of 23, he is free to choose to remain or sign with any other club for free upon the expiration of his contract, provided that the value of his new contract does not exceed the specified ceiling.
Third: Implementing a system to set a ceiling for the annual value of contracts
The purpose of this system is to ensure market fairness and avoid contract inflation. Legal action will be taken against any party entering into an irregular contract. The minimum annual contract value is QAR 240,000, double the previous limit, while the maximum contract value for a local player is QAR 2.7 million.
Regarding international players, the ceiling starts at QAR 2.7 million for those who have played at least 10 international matches, and reaches QAR 4.5 million for those who have played more than 50 international matches.
During the workshop, several questions and concerns raised by club representatives and attendees were clarified, emphasizing that these new amendments aim to enhance the professional aspects of Qatari football and continue the development process at all levels.
In his comment, Hani Taleb Ballan said,“This workshop complements the organizational decisions made regarding the regulations, which will come into effect starting with the new 2025-2026 football season. This workshop reflects our commitment at QSL in co-operation with all partners, relevant authorities and clubs, to achieving the highest standards of professionalism and continuing the development process across all elements of the system. This will positively impact the technical and organizational levels, as well as our efforts to provide high-quality, competitive, and enjoyable football. For my part, I take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who attended the workshop, and we look forward to continuing our co-operation with everyone to achieve the goals of Qatar professional football.”
Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbasi also spoke,“First, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners and stakeholders, as well as to QFA, clubs and QPA, for their continued co-operation with us as part of our shared endeavour to preserve the successes achieved by professional football in Qatar football, which enhances our aspirations for continued development at all levels. We also emphasize that the new decisions that have been taken establish an advanced stage of sustainable growth for professional football in Qatar. This is a strategic step aimed at enhancing the quality of Qatar league, supporting our clubs in their international participation and supporting our national teams in upcoming events and competitions. Therefore, these decisions were taken and approved, representing the beginning of a new phase.”
QSL affirms its full commitment towards supporting clubs and partners in implementing these regulations, and continues to provide guidance and follow-up to ensure these decisions are implemented in accordance with the highest regulatory standards.
