AEG's Hosts“Beyond The Beats: API Leaders In The Music Industry” To Educate Employees About The Need For More API Representation In Music

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG hosted an employee event Beyond the Beats: API Leaders in the Music Industry, with two influential figures in music -- Marisa Pizarro and DJ Flict -- to educate employees about the need for more Asian Pacific Islander (API) representation in the music industry.

Pizarro is one of the highest-ranked Filipina women in the music industry and a Partner & Manager at MWA Music and Beatclub. DJ Flict, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum record producer, songwriter, and artist who has collaborated with global names including Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Rebelution, Meghan Trainor, and Fifth Harmony.

The event was hosted by the company's employee network group API Desi@AEG in celebration of API Desi Heritage Month.

The discussion, which took place inside Coke Studios at Crypto Arena at L.A. LIVE on May 7, 2025, showcased how the panelists' cultural identities, professional experiences, and creative vision have shaped their successful careers and helped pave the way for greater API representation in the industry.

“Both Marissa and DJ Flict have played key roles in shaping the careers of top-music industry talent and continue to break barriers in an industry where API representation remains limited at the executive level,” said Leah Domantay, DEI Program Manager, AEG.“We were thrilled to have them partner with us on this empowering event, which not only celebrated their achievements but also inspired meaningful dialogue about representation within music and beyond.”

Following the interview, AEG employees networked with local API-owned businesses, including sushi handrolls from Roll Me Up and artisan snacks from Tochi Snacks , uplifting local business owners.