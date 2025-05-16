Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amrita Hospital and Vaidam Health Launch Uganda’s First International Patient Support Center


2025-05-16 12:07:07
(MENAFN- Vaidam Health) Kampala, Uganda | April 11, 2025 — In a major step towards making world-class medical care more accessible for Ugandan patients, Vaidam Health—India’s leading medical travel assistance platform—has partnered with Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, to open the first Vaidam-Amrita Information Centre in Kampala. This initiative aims to make specialised international medical care more accessible, informed, and coordinated for Ugandan patients in need of advanced treatments.

India remains a preferred destination for thousands of Ugandans seeking advanced treatments like organ transplants, cardiac surgery, and cancer care. However, access to medical care abroad is frequently hampered by issues such as a lack of trustworthy information, monetary instability, travel planning, and post-treatment follow-up.

The new Information Center in Kampala provides patients and their families with a reliable one-stop support center to help them overcome these obstacles. Under one roof, the center offers individualized help with treatment planning, professional consulting (including telemedicine), choosing a hospital and physician, arranging travel and visas, and post-treatment care.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Pankaj Chandna, a co-founder of Vaidam Health, stated,

"We are aware of the psychological and practical challenges that individuals encounter when pursuing medical care overseas. This Ugandan center is dedicated to helping, empowering, and supporting patients at every stage. Partnering with Amrita Hospital ensures that Ugandan patients receive some of the best medical care available globally.”

The center's opening was recently highlighted on the popular Ugandan television program "Morning at NTV." The segment focused on the growing need for specialised medical care and how partnerships like this can make a real difference in patients' lives.

About Amrita Hospital, Faridabad
Amrita Hospital is among India's largest and most advanced medical facilities. With more than 81 specialties and more than 2,600 beds, it is well-known for providing exceptional care in cancer, heart therapies, brain and nerve problems, and organ transplants.

Contact Vaidam-Amrita Information Centre, Uganda:
Bhatia chambers, Parliamentary avenue, P.O. BOX 183743, Kampala GPO

