Sybiha In Turkey: We Need Concrete Decisions, Starting With 30-Day Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is facing a moment where it must demonstrate its seriousness, while Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey stand united in the need to swiftly advance the peace process.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

Following a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Director of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, Sybiha noted that the parties had coordinated their positions during what he described as a critical week for peace efforts.

"We are on the same side regarding the need to advance the peace process quickly," he said.

He added that the Ukrainian side had informed partners that President Volodymyr Zelensky had sent the Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul in order to really advance peace, with appropriate mandates, and intention.

"Russia faces a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious. We need concrete decisions. First and foremost, on the unconditional, full, and durable ceasefire for at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show it is ready as well," Sybiha said.

On May 16, a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and Turkey took place at the Turkish President's residence in Dolmabahce, Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Later, talks began between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

On May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions. Should Russia reject the offer, Ukraine's partners intend to tighten sanctions against the Kremlin.

Soon after, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expressed a willingness to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine "from where they were interrupted" in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.

Zelensky announced he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. However, the Russian leader sent a delegation headed by his aide, Vladimir Medinsky. Other members of the delegation include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha