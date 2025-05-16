Pak Plans To Give Rs 14 Crore To Masood Azhar From Public Funds: Rajnath Singh
“Pakistan will spend tax collected from citizens to give Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of the Jaish terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist,” Rajnath Singh said.
Addressing the soldiers, the Defence Minister further stated that Pakistan will be using funds expected from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to rebuild terrorist infrastructure destroyed during Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“The Pakistan government has also said it will give financial assistance to rebuild terror infrastructure of Lashkar and Jaish, in Muridke and Bahawalpur,” Rajnath Singh added.
The Defence Minister's remarks come amid India's strong objections to the IMF's proposed $2.3 billion financial bailout to Pakistan. New Delhi has expressed concerns that the money could be misused to support terror networks.
“Any financial assistance to Pakistan is funding terror activities. The IMF should reconsider its decision,” Rajnath Singh stated.“The IMF's aid to Pakistan is a form of indirect funding to terror.”
Despite India abstaining from the vote, the IMF proposal was passed.
Last week, India had raised concerns that the aid could enable Pakistan to rebuild and support groups like JeM and LeT, which have been responsible for deadly attacks on Indian soil, including the 2019 Pulwama and 2016 Uri strikes.
Earlier, Rajnath Singh said that Operation Sindoor was just a trailer and the Indian armed forces will show the full picture at the right time.
"Operation Sindoor isn't over. What the world saw was just a trailer, and the Indian armed forces will show the full picture when the right time comes," Defence Minister Singh told the air warriors and security forces at the IAF airbase in Gujarat's Bhuj.
Lambasting Pakistan for nurturing terror factories on its soil, the Defence Minister said that the rogue nation was forced to realise the power of BrahMos missile.
"Just like the way, any habitual offender or a criminal with past antecedents is kept under watch, we have put Pakistan under probation. The ceasefire is not a cessation of action. If Pakistan doesn't mend its ways and engages in misadventures again, our forces will teach it a firm lesson. Again!" he said.
