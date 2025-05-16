Man Utd Trio Harry Maguire, Andre Onana And Diogo Dalot Set To Visit India
This is the second time that Apollo Tyres has got current team players to the country, with David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek visiting Goa in December 2022.
The three Manchester United current team players will be in Mumbai on May 29 to officially launch and kickstart activities for the fifth season of the United We Play programme. During their first visit to India, the footballers will also engage with supporters and fans of the Club.
Manchester United's goalkeeper,Onana, said,“We are looking forward to engaging with everyone in India to launch the new season of United We Play and promote our sport to the next generation of stars. We are also excited to see the fans over there, to thank them for their passionate and loyal support.”
Supported by Manchester United, United We Play is a pan-India initiative to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills with the objective of motivating aspiring footballers to continue playing, by engaging with them, and introducing them to global training methods.
Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial (India, SAARC and Southeast Asia), Apollo Tyres Ltd said,“The fourth season of United We Play concluded last year with a visit from Manchester United legend Gary Neville, wherein more than 15,000 young footballers from across the country participated. It reached out to 18 cities pan-India and over 100 coaches were engaged through virtual Manchester United Soccer Schools training sessions, ensuring that the teachings and training methods reached every footballer involved in the programme”
