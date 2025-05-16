Doha Aims To Set New Benchmarks At World Table Tennis Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: The attention of the global table tennis fraternity will turn to Doha when it hosts world's best at the 59th World Table Tennis Championships Finals which kicks off tomorrow.

Two world class venues, the Lusail Sports Arena and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Hall will be the battle ground when 640 players from 127 countries begin their quests for prestigious titles under five categories.

Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, yesterday inspected the venue in Lusail to assess its readiness for the event which will continue until May 25.

Accompanied by the President of the Qatar, Arab and Asian Table Tennis Federations Khalil bin Ahmed Al-Mohannadi who is also the First Vice-President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Director General of the Championships, inspected the competition arena as well as the other facilities for athletes, spectators as well as broadcasters.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Al-Mohannadi confirmed that all the competing teams have arrived in Doha ahead of the blockbuster event.

“All logistical operations-transport, accommodation and training venues - are fully operational,” Al-Mohannadi said.

“Qatar's infrastructure allows us to host an event of this scale seamlessly, and we are determined to deliver an edition that sets new technical and organisational benchmarks.”

Al-Mohannadi highlighted the Championships' impact on the sport in the country, saying :“The 2004 edition helped cultivate a generation of Qatari sports leaders; we expect 2025 to have a similar legacy.”

According to the organisers, the demand for tickets has exceeded expectations, with public allocations already sold out.

Team Qatar will field seven of the best local talents at the Championships. In the men's singles, Sultan Khalid Al-Kuwari and Qatar's top-ranked player Mohammed Abdulwahhab will be in action, while the latter teams up with his brother Abdullah for the doubles competition.

On the women's side, Aia Mohamed and Maryam Ali will be in action in both singles and doubles. The mixed‐doubles draw will see Mohammed partner with Aia, while Ahmed Korani teams with Maryam.

Meanwhile, the ITTF Annual General Meeting will also take place on the sidelines, drawing a record 184 member associations on-site and a further 10 online. Delegates will elect ITTF President on May 27, with Qatar's Al-Mohannadi also aiming for the top seat, alongside incumbent Petra Sorling of Sweden and Mohamed Ould El Hassan of Mauritania.

“Asia has not led the ITTF for more than three decades; with Qatar's proven commitment and my 30 years in the sport, I believe the time is right,” President hopeful Al-Mohannadi said as Qatar aims to make history.