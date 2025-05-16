CM Omar Urges Centre To Arrange Additional Haj Flights From Srinagar To Clear Backlog

“I have taken up with the government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah said ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir was the government's priority.

Thirty-two airports, including Srinagar, were shut from May 9 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Flight operations resumed on May 13.

