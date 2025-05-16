Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CM Omar Urges Centre To Arrange Additional Haj Flights From Srinagar To Clear Backlog

CM Omar Urges Centre To Arrange Additional Haj Flights From Srinagar To Clear Backlog


2025-05-16 06:06:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Centre to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of pilgrims caused by the closure of airports during the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

“I have taken up with the government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah said ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir was the government's priority.

Thirty-two airports, including Srinagar, were shut from May 9 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Flight operations resumed on May 13.

Read Also Hajj Flights Resume At Srinagar Airport Video: 'Khuda Hafiz' Returns to Kashmir's Hajj House After Indo-Pak Thaw

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16052025000215011059ID1109557712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search