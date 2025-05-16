Qatar-US Educational, Cultural Ties Flourish Through Strategic Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar and the US has been flourishing throughout recent years in the areas of education, culture, scientific research and academic cooperation, thanks to the enhanced strategic partnerships between the two friendly nations in numerous fields of shared interest.

The two friendly nations are bound by years-long ties and a long-standing relationship rooted in mutual understanding across a broad range of shared priorities. This has laid a solid foundation for academic and cultural partnerships and fostered bridges of collaboration in higher education, scientific research, and other vital sectors, all to the benefit of both countries.

Bilateral cooperation in educational and cultural areas is accorded the foremost priority in the annual Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue, which has been reciprocally held since 2018, as the two countries are committed to advancing their partnership in higher education, innovation, scientific research, youth engagement, and student exchange opportunities, to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen cultural and civilizational understanding, and institutionalize what has come to be known as educational diplomacy.

Underscoring the shared interest of the two countries in advancing their educational and cultural partnerships is the joint statement of the inaugural Qatar-United States Strategic Dialogue issued in 2018, which underlined the two nations' commitment to boosting cooperation in the fields of sports, education, health, arts, culture and so forth.

During the second round of the Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in 2019, the two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of education. This agreement aimed to continue building and sustaining key partnerships across primary, secondary, and higher education: English and Arabic language instruction, student advising, academic exchange, and expanding study abroad opportunities to empower students in achieving their personal and professional goals.

The two countries underscored the importance of cooperation in the fields of education and culture, as evidenced by the inclusion of these sectors in the Strategic Dialogue and the signing of MoUs and Letters of Intent (LOIs) on bilateral cooperation in education and culture.

Both nations emphasized the importance of sustaining mutual collaboration in those areas and agreed to continue working through the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The Qatar Foundation and its affiliated educational institutions have garnered significant attention from leading educational entities in the United States, owing to the Foundation's outstanding efforts in delivering high-quality educational services through world-class academic, research, and cultural programs, in collaboration with prominent global institutions.