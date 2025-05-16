MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd, a London-based boutique consultancy specialising in helping companies with investor introductions across private equity, venture capital, and real estate, today issued a public clarification regarding its independent status and operations.

The announcement follows ongoing market enquiries and online search activity that has led to confusion between Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd and another similarly named entity, Black Capital Partners. It has come to their attention that recent online searches such as "Black Castle Capital Reviews" have inadvertently associated Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd with unrelated content pertaining to Black Capital Partners, while these are entirely separate businesses with no shared ownership, leadership, or operational overlap.

The clarification aims to support market transparency, ensure accurate information for investors and partners, and reaffirm the distinct position of Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd in the consultancy space.

Statement from the CEO.

"We regret the confusion caused by this naming similarity and urge clients, partners and the public to verify information directly through our official channels. We welcome due diligence and our track record speaks for itself,” said Richard Diaz, CEO at Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd.

Background: Distinguishing Two Independent Companies

Recent market enquiries have highlighted instances where Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd have been mistakenly associated with Black Capital Partners, a totally unrelated entity with separate leadership, branding, and business objectives.

Why the Distinction Matters



Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd operates independently from Black Capital Partners and any similarly named entities.

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd is registered with Companies House Number 10635644 under UK law.

Clear distinction between entities helps avoid unnecessary confusion among investors and partners. Avoiding confusion helps uphold brand integrity and informed decision-making.

About Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd is a boutique consultancy company based in London. The company was founded in 2017 by CEO and Founder, Richard Diaz, to provide bespoke solutions for entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies and institutional investors working alongside venture capital, private equity and strategic capital.

The company partners with visionary founders and disruptive businesses to unlock long-term value.

With a lean, hands-on approach, Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd distinguishes itself through sector-agnostic expertise, targeting high-potential opportunities in technology, real estate and emerging markets. The team offer not just help in securing capital through its introductory services but strategic guidance, network access and operational support.

Headquartered in London, Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd prides itself on flexibility, discretion and alignment of interests with its partners, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The company's ethos revolves around building relationships ensuring each engagement is tailored to the unique ambitions of its partners.

For Accurate Information:

Website:

Contact: ... | +44 (0)207 099 8877

Address: Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd, 48 Charles Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 5EN

Company House registration no: 10635644