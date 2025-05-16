Ukrainian Air Force Reports Loss Of Contact With F-16 Jet, Pilot Ejects
According to a statement posted by the Air Force Command on Facebook , contact with the F-16 was lost at around 03:30 while the Ukrainian fighter jet was carrying out a mission to repel a Russian aerial attack.
Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot successfully downed three airborne targets and was engaging a fourth using the aircraft's onboard cannon when a technical malfunction occurred. The pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from a populated area before ejecting.
Thanks to the swift response of a search-and-rescue team, the pilot was quickly located and evacuated. His condition is reported as stable; he is in a safe location and faces no threat to his life or health, the Air Force said.Read also: Fire breaks out in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district following drone attack
A commission has been appointed to investigate the incident and has already begun its work.
Earlier reports said that a Su-27 fighter jet was lost on April 28 during a combat mission, with the pilot also successfully ejecting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment