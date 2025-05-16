Ukrainian Air Force Reports Loss Of Contact With F-16 Jet, Pilot Ejects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet in the early hours of Friday, May 16. The pilot successfully ejected.

According to a statement posted by the Air Force Command on Facebook , contact with the F-16 was lost at around 03:30 while the Ukrainian fighter jet was carrying out a mission to repel a Russian aerial attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot successfully downed three airborne targets and was engaging a fourth using the aircraft's onboard cannon when a technical malfunction occurred. The pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from a populated area before ejecting.

Thanks to the swift response of a search-and-rescue team, the pilot was quickly located and evacuated. His condition is reported as stable; he is in a safe location and faces no threat to his life or health, the Air Force said.

A commission has been appointed to investigate the incident and has already begun its work.

Earlier reports said that a Su-27 fighter jet was lost on April 28 during a combat mission, with the pilot also successfully ejecting.