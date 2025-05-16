Heydar Aliyev Center Hosts Final Stage Of 'Zəkaların Mübarizəsi' Olympiad

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 15, Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the final stage of the "Zəkaların mübarizəsi" (Battle of Intelligences Olympiad) with the participation of students of grades IX-XI of general education institutions, Azernews reports.

The final stage of the Olympiad, a joint project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Science and Education, was dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. This stage consisted of a knowledge competition and a chess tournament and took place in the format of a team competition.

First, there was an introduction to the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the final stage, the representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Jamil Aliyev, noted that one of the main priorities in the Foundation's activities is education. In order to develop education, the Foundation attaches special importance to the construction of new school buildings and the overhaul of existing schools in all regions of the country - even in the most remote villages. The main goal of these projects is to ensure that our students receive quality education.

It was pointed out that the event in question is aimed at developing both scientific knowledge and friendship and social skills among students.

Deputy Director of the Institute of Education Fuad Garayev said that the Ministry of Science and Education has implemented many projects to identify and develop talented students, and this Olympiad is one of those initiatives. Fuad Garayev said that the main goal of organizing the Olympiad is to develop strategic thinking, correct decision-making and leadership skills in the younger generation.

Fuad Garayev emphasized that the students participating in the finals represent different regions and drew attention to the fact that this competition is a struggle based on both knowledge and intelligence. He added that this event also serves to promote national and moral values, and strengthen the idea of ​​Azerbaijaniness.

After the speeches, the competitions started.

In the final stage, teams from the Khazar, Nasimi, Yasamal, Khatai, Narimanov districts of Baku and the cities of Ganja, Nakhchivan, Mingachevir, Sheki, Absheron, Ismayilli, Lerik, Saatli, Barda, Gazakh, Gusar, Zangilan, Neftchala competed in the knowledge competition, and teams from the Khatai, Khazar, Sabunchu, Sabail, Yasamal districts of Baku, the cities of Ganja, Nakhchivan, Sumgayit, Shaki, Agjabedi, Agsu, Beylagan, Jabrayil, Goychay, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala and Tovuz regions competed in the chess tournament.

The number of teams that qualified for the finals in the knowledge competition was 18, and the number of participants was 108. In the knowledge competition of the Olympiad, schoolchildren answered questions in the fields of mathematics, digital technologies, natural and human sciences, culture and art.

In the chess tournament, 18 teams, consisting of 1 winning team from 12 different regions, 5 best teams from Baku, and 1 team from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, totaling 90 participants, have qualified for the final stage. The winners will be awarded in the coming days.

The main goal of the Olympiad is to identify talented young people distinguished by their knowledge and skills in various fields, to develop students' cooperation, effective communication, leadership qualities, discussion culture, decision-making, teamwork, analytical and logical thinking, planning and strategy building skills, to form a healthy competitive environment among them, and to expand the communication environment among the youth of the region.

