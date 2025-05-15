Single-Cell Genomics And Proteomics: Leading The Future Of Biomedical Research
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$3.4 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$9.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Analysis Type, Application, End User, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)
|
Market drivers
|
. Increasing investment and funding for single-cell genomics and proteomics research activities.
. Demand for personalized treatments due to the growing prevalence of cancer.
. Promising applications of single-cell genomics and proteomics in drug development.
Interesting facts:
-
Single-cell genomics and proteomics provide detailed insights into individual cells' genetic and protein profiles.
The idea of studying cells individually dates back to the 19th century.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and mass spectrometry have recently made large-scale single-cell analysis possible.
These techniques have revealed unexpected diversity in tissues previously considered uniform.
They have also changed our understanding of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions.
High costs, complex data analysis, and technical variability are current challenges in single-cell analysis.
Advanced multi-omics integration and data-driven approaches are paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and personalized therapies.
Emerging startups:
-
Singleron Biotechnologies
Cellarity
Mission Bio
Indee Labs
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?
-
The global single-cell genomics and proteomics market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.1 billion by the end of 2029.
2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?
-
A favorable funding scenario for single-cell genomics and proteomics research activity; growing demand for personalized medicine; and the rising incidence of cancer.
3. What market segments are covered in the report?
-
The market is segmented by analysis type, end user, application and region. The market by analysis type is segmented into single-cell genomics, single-cell proteomics, single-cell epigenomics, and single-cell transcriptomics based on product type. End users include academic and research organizations, biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, applied markets, and clinical laboratories. Applications include stem cell biology, oncology, immunology, microbiology, and others.
4. Which analysis type will be dominant over the forecast period?
-
Single-cell genomics will be dominant in that timeframe.
5. Which region has the largest market share?
-
North America has the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
10X GENOMICS
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
BD
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
BIO-TECHNE
BRUKER
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
ILLUMINA INC.
MERCK KGAA
PROMEGA CORP.
QIAGEN
SARTORIUS AG
STANDARD BIOTOOLS
TECAN TRADING AG
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
Related reports include:
Global Multiomics Market : The report on the global multiomics market provides a comprehensive analysis of the products, platforms, applications, end users, and regions. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The report analyzes leading companies, products, platforms, applications, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates analytical frameworks such as PESTEL, along with recommendations to help companies formulate their strategic plans.
