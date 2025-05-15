'Why Would We Buy Influence?' - Qatar PM Sheikh Al-Thani Hits Back At Critics Over Jet Offer To Donald Trump

MENAFN - Live Mint) Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has dismissed growing criticism over a proposed plan for Qatar to provide a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the US government-an aircraft that US President Donald Trump has said will serve as a temporary Air Force One and eventually be donated to his presidential library.

Sheikh Al-Thani, speaking to CNN on Wednesday (May 14), firmly rejected allegations of influence-peddling. “This is a very simple government-to-government dealing... It has nothing to do with personnel, whether it's on the US side or the Qatari side. It's Ministry of Defense and Department of Defense,” Al-Thani said.

"Not about buying influence"

The deal has drawn scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. Al-Thani lashed out at the narrative:“Why would we buy an influence in the United States?” he asked.

“If you look just in the last 10 years in the US-Qatar relationship, Qatar has always been there for the US when it's needed-whether it's on the war against terror, whether it's in the evacuation of Afghanistan, whether it's on releasing hostages from different countries around the world.”

Legal review ongoing

The Qatari prime minister also confirmed that the matter is still under legal examination and emphasised that the deal would be cancelled if it emerged that it breached laws.

“We will not do anything illegal,” Al-Thani said.“If there's something illegal here, there would be many ways to hide these kinds of transactions that wouldn't be visible to the public. This is a very clear exchange between two governments. I don't see any controversy.”

Trump defends“gift” to US Government

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly defended his intention to accept the aircraft. On Sunday, he posted on Truth Social describing the aircraft as a“GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE” to the US Defense Department.

On Tuesday, he doubled down, saying anyone who wouldn't accept such a donation would be a“FOOL,” and claimed it would be“stupid” to reject a free plane.

White House response: Legal process underway

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue on Monday, saying the legal framework for the transfer is still being developed.

“Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law,” Leavitt said during a press briefing.

The Boeing 747-8 in question is reportedly one of several aircraft Qatar had acquired for state use but never fully integrated into official service.