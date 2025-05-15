Ontario And Manitoba Sign Mou To Tear Down Interprovincial Trade Barriers

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ontario premier Doug Ford and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, on May 14, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support the removal of barriers to trade between their two provinces.

This latest MOU follows the recent signings of MOUs in support of free trade with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick , as well as the recent introduction of the Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act. This act is a nation-leading piece of legislation designed to break down barriers to the free trade of goods and services and the movement of qualified, in-demand workers throughout Canada, to help Ontario and Canada withstand the impact of US tariffs and whatever other challenges may come our way.

“Working together with provinces and territories across Canada, we are building a stronger, more competitive and more resilient economy that will protect our workers and communities and tie our country together,” said premier Doug Ford.“Today's MOU is just the latest step we are taking to unlock the enormous potential of true free trade within Canada, which will lower costs for families and add up to $200 billion to our national GDP. I'm grateful to premier Kinew for his partnership and leadership in getting this MOU done and I look forward to signing additional MOUs with other provinces as we move forward.”

Through the MOU signed today , Ontario and Manitoba are agreeing to boost the flow of goods, services, investment and workers, including through direct-to-consumer sales of alcohol and improved interprovincial labour mobility. In 2021, the value of total interprovincial trade between Ontario and Manitoba stood at $19.5 billion.

“We're facing a tariff war on two fronts and now is the time to build up this country we love so much,” said premier Wab Kinew.“Through this agreement with Ontario, we will unlock more economic opportunities for people in both provinces. As premiers, we are all working toward the common goal of powering our Canadian economy toward the future.”

Ontario is continuing to work with the federal government and other provinces and territories to tear down internal trade barriers and unlock the full potential of our national economy. Ontario is also continuing to push the federal government for the swift approval and funding of nation-building projects that will support economic growth and tie the country together, including new pipelines, railways, airports and seaports.

Ontario is Canada's largest player in interprovincial trade. Two-way trade in goods and services between Ontario and other provinces and territories was worth over $326 billion in 2023. The Ontario government will continue to work with its federal, provincial and territorial partners through the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) and other trade-enhancing initiatives to advance interprovincial trade across Canada.

Quick facts



Ontario is also launching the new $50 million Ontario Together Trade Fund to assist local businesses in taking advantage of new interprovincial trade opportunities.

Among Manitoba's top exports to Ontario are canola oil products and conventional crude oil; among Ontario's top exports to Manitoba are household goods, food and beverages.

In 2023, Ontario exported $183.9 billion of goods and services to other provinces and territories and imported $142.7 billion, resulting in two-way trade of $326.6 billion and a trade surplus of $41.2 billion. Thirty-five percent of Canada's overall trade takes place within its own borders.

