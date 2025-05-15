Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazma, Alshabab Reach Pre-Finals In Kuwait Volleyball Tourney

Kazma, Alshabab Reach Pre-Finals In Kuwait Volleyball Tourney


2025-05-15 03:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kazma volleyball team on Thursday reached the pre-finals of the national volleyball tournament having beaten Sulaibkhat in three rounds with no response while Alshabab reached the same stage overcoming Nasr with the same result.
Kazma won the game against Sulaibkhat, in a match played at the covered Sheikh Saad Alabdullah stadium, with three rounds: 13-25, 14-25 and 15-25.
Alshabab for its part emerged victories from the encounter against Nasr, with the following outcome: 18-25, 15-25 and 16-25.
The semi-finals pursue tomorrow with an encounter between Kuwait and Burgan, and a match pitting Qadsiya vis a vis Alarabi. (end)
hms


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109555442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search