Kazma, Alshabab Reach Pre-Finals In Kuwait Volleyball Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kazma volleyball team on Thursday reached the pre-finals of the national volleyball tournament having beaten Sulaibkhat in three rounds with no response while Alshabab reached the same stage overcoming Nasr with the same result.
Kazma won the game against Sulaibkhat, in a match played at the covered Sheikh Saad Alabdullah stadium, with three rounds: 13-25, 14-25 and 15-25.
Alshabab for its part emerged victories from the encounter against Nasr, with the following outcome: 18-25, 15-25 and 16-25.
The semi-finals pursue tomorrow with an encounter between Kuwait and Burgan, and a match pitting Qadsiya vis a vis Alarabi. (end)
