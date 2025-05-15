Qatar Committed To Establish Credible And Future-Ready Digital Regulations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 50th annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), hosted by Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) over three days, concluded its schedule in Doha yesterday, with the participation of delegations of IOSCO member states and capital market experts from around the world.

Participants in this important international event discussed the key challenges and opportunities in regulating and developing financial markets, and ways to enhance transparency and financial stability regionally and internationally.

During the last day, representatives of IOSCO Member States and participants held a meeting of the IOSCO's Diversity Network and the MMoU MG + signing ceremony.

A roundtable meeting was also held between Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the IOSCO.



Commercial Bank unveils all-new Corporate Mobile Banking App

Qatar-US business ties bolstered by high-level engagements Qatar-US energy partnership strategic, enhances global market stability

Read Also

As part of the last day's activities, Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali, CEO of QFMA and Chairman of the IOSCO's Presidents Committee, chaired the meeting of Presidents Committee, which is one of the most important strategic meetings on the IOSCO agenda.

The meeting was attended by Rodrigo Buenaventura, IOSCO Secretary General, and Jean-Paul Servais, IOSCO Board Chair, as well as the presence of the chairs of the IOSCO Committees and bodies, representatives of Member States, and many international financial institutions.

During the Presidents Committee meeting, Dr. Al-Binali expressed his happiness at the presence of IOSCO members and participants in Doha, welcoming them to Doha, the capital city of a nation famous for its rich heritage, strategic vision, and solid commitment to progress. Today, Qatar stands as a regional and global hub where traditions dictate modern governance, and economic transformation is driven by a long-term vision, stability, and innovation.”

Dr. Al-Binali added that it is particularly fitting that we are gathering in Qatar to celebrate a significant milestone in the global regulatory landscape - the 50th Annual Meeting of IOSCO.

Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali continued, saying that throughout financial crises, systemic shocks, and waves of innovation, IOSCO has remained committed to its mission: to protect investors, uphold market integrity, and safeguard financial stability. Now, as we reach the frontier of artificial intelligence, crypto-assets, and real-time supervision, we are once again called to lead rather than simply react.

He expressed that his strongly believe that IOSCO must evolve into the leader in building trust within digital capital markets. We need to establish principles that are not only relevant on a global scale but also prepared for the future, with a strong focus on protecting investors in every jurisdiction, regardless of size. Let this meeting mark an important moment where we commit to guiding the digital age with courage, clarity, and a united determination."

During the Presidents Committee meeting, they addressed IOSCO's 50-year legacy and priorities.

