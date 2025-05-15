ARC'teryx Unveils China's First World-Class Climbing Site At Shegeng Cave

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The milestone not only sets, but it also officially marks the start of the nation's– reshaping what's possible for future generations of Chinese climbers.

A Historic Leap for China's Outdoor Climbing Scene

For over a decade, Spicy Dumpling (5.14d) in Yangshuo stood as China's most challenging outdoor climb. In December 2024 , ARC'TERYX athlete Pan Yufei made history as the first Chinese climber to complete the route, highlighting just how far the sport has progressed domestically, while also presenting the need for greater challenges. Now, that challenge has arrived.

EL GRAN CABRÓN isn't just a new route-it's a turning point. As China's first confirmed 5.15b, it brings world-class difficulty home, offering Chinese climbers a chance to push their limits without crossing borders-and putting China on the global climbing map.

Where the World Climbs as One: China as a New Hub of Global Climbing

The launch of EL GRAN CABRÓN is part of ARC'TERYX's broader World-Class Climbing Site Plan , initiated in 2024 to elevate Chinese climbing and bring it into deeper conversation with global climbing culture. Shegeng Cave, located in Leye-Fengshan Geopark, with its steep limestone walls and dramatic karst formations, was chosen for its natural potential. Over a year, a joint team of six top Chinese climbers and nine leading European route developers established more than 110 routes across the cave – from beginner-friendly 5.10s to elite lines above 5.12 and the crown jewel, 5.15b.

At the opening ceremony, ARC'TERYX premiered "The Shegeng Era" , a documentary tracing the revolution of Chinese outdoor climbing- from the pioneers of Yangshuo to the bold new generation that is redefining the limits of the sport.

French professional climber Sébastien Bouin , the first to complete EL GRAN CABRÓN, shared in the documentary: "I came here in order to find something hard and beautiful. The big cave has a huge overhang and physical routes. I was thinking it would not take so much time to put some tries but in the end it took me forever to find the beta and to figure out how to use my kneebar, It's a really complex climbing. I think China would definitely be the future for hard climbing."

Powered by Community: China Stakes Its Claim in the Future of Global Climbing Scene

Built not just by pros but by the broader Chinese climbing community, Shegeng is a collective achievement. Over 50 volunteers contributed to cleaning and preparing the site for its grand debut. As documented in "The Shegeng Era", this project symbolizes a shared dream-how multiple generations came together to push Chinese climbing forward. Carrying on this spirit of collaboration, ARC'TERYX invited attendees to participate in route maintenance and site preservation activities during the launch event.

With Shegeng now firmly on the global climbing map, ARC'TERYX is looking ahead –committed to developing more world-class climbing sites across China . These efforts promise a dynamic future for Chinese climbing-powered by community, sustainability, and global collaboration .

