CABSAT, Integrate Middle East & Satexpo 2025 Draw 32,000+ Attendees, Cementing Dubai's Status As Global Hub For Media, Pro AV & Space Innovation

The three events brought together 820+ exhibiting brands from 120+ countries and 190 high-level speakers

UAE, May 2025: The 2025 editions of CABSAT and Integrate Middle East, and the debut edition of SATExpo Middle East, concluded on 15 May (Thursday), consolidating their position as leading platforms respectively for innovation and collaboration in the broadcast technology, Pro AV and satellite space economy industries. The flagship gatherings at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) brought together global innovators, industry thought leaders, and the latest technologies and solutions, reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for content creation, entertainment, space tech, and next-gen Pro AV solutions.

A convergence of innovation and collaboration:



CABSAT 2025: The 31st edition of the premier broadcast and media event unveiled AI-driven breakthroughs, from fully automated broadcast solutions (like SI Media's Costanza AI that can automate speech to text) to exploring next-gen sports broadcasting trends at the show's Content Congress, as the MENA sports media market is projected to hit $6.5 billion by 2027.

Integrate Middle East 2025: Pro AV innovations took centre stage at the third edition, featuring adaptive digital signage, immersive audio-visual tools (such as a world first with BOYA's AI-powered wireless mics), and smart venue technologies revolutionising urban infrastructure. SATExpo Middle East 2025: The debut satellite and space expo spotlighted AI-powered satellite advancements, strategic collaborations (like ABS and SpaceBridge coming together to improve managed data services across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and eSports racing powered by Eutelsat satellite connectivity, alongside critical discussions at the SATExpo Summit on orbital sustainability, led by Astroscale's Aya Iwamoto, Vice President, Strategy and Policy.

The trio of events, organised by DWTC, brought together 820+ brands from 120+ countries, and welcomed country pavilions from China, France, Germany and the UK, along with 190 speakers shaping the future of their sectors at the CABSAT Content Conference and the SATExpo Summit. Highlights included:

Catalysts for transformative ideas:

As well unveiling the latest technological advancements, the shows also set the stage for the announcements of strategic partnerships formalised by the signing of Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs). Leading global satellite operator Arabsat inked six MOUs with partners at SATExpo, including an agreement with Grass Valley, the technology leader in live production solutions, to launch a new suite of cloud-based broadcast services.

Also forging strategic connections, the Co-Production Salon returned to CABSAT 2025 for the fourth consecutive year as an exclusive invite-only hub for content collaboration. Organised by HConsult, a leading content market specialist in the Arabic-speaking MENA, and with an impressive 90 per cent re-participation rate, the Salon brings together creatives with production houses, OTT platforms, television networks, content investors and brand representatives looking to develop TV and film content with international appeal.

Speaking at the conclusion of the three events, Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries of Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“The success of this year's CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East underscores the UAE's leadership as a global nexus for the media, entertainment, and satellite industries. Gathering over 32,000 professionals, these events have proven to be more than just platforms-they are catalysts for innovation, collaboration, and transformative ideas. At DWTC, we take pride in organising events that foster these connections, empowering industry pioneers to drive progress, share knowledge, and shape the future. The momentum generated here will resonate far beyond these halls, and we look forward to building on this legacy together.”

Exhibitors echoed comments on CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East, acting as a hub for innovation and collaboration.

Mumladze Patritsiia, Project Manager, from Carrot Broadcast, LLC, said,“We are delighted to have returned to CABSAT this year, where we proudly showcased our expertise in real-time graphic solutions for TV shows and live productions, alongside cutting-edge hardware, software, and services in augmented reality and virtual studio technologies. This year, we showcased our latest innovations, including Gaussian splatting technology, one of the most talked-about highlights among visitors. Our unwavering commitment to innovation continues to empower broadcasters and content creators worldwide, as CABSAT 2025 once again proved to be a pivotal platform for groundbreaking advancements in broadcast, satellite, and content creation.”

The spirit of innovation extended to Integrate Middle East, where Jana Dai, Sales Director of CZUR TECH CO said:“Integrate Middle East 2025 has been a phenomenal experience for us. The event brought together a highly engaged audience of industry professionals who are actively shaping the future of AV and immersive technologies. The quality of conversations, diversity of attendees, and forward-looking themes truly set this event apart. We're proud to be part of a show that is driving the evolution of the AV and integrated technology landscape in the region. We look forward to continuing these conversations beyond the show floor.”

SATExpo's inaugural edition brought together key players in the satellite industry, with 34 countries taking part to successfully create a dedicated space for satellite communications specialists.

The high profile of SATExpo exhibitors was matched by the calibre of speakers at the SATExpo Summit, with those taking to the stage including Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling, Head of Board, S-Smart Small Satellite Systems GmbH; Dr Sherif Sedky, CEO, Egyptian Space Agency; and Christelle Astorg-Lepine, CNES, Founder & CEO of the Space Women Alliance, among others. The event's far-reaching impact highlights the UAE's position as a global satellite innovation hub, spearheading satellite communications advancement throughout the MEASA region and beyond.

Maroon Khalil, Senior Sales Director at ABS, said:“ABS's participation in SATExpo 2025 reflects our commitment to delivering flexible, reliable, and effective satellite connectivity across the region. We're excited to showcase a broad portfolio of solutions tailored to the evolving capacity needs of customers in the UAE and beyond. With a fleet of five geostationary satellites and coverage that reaches 93% of the world's population - including beams that connect multiple continents globally - ABS is uniquely positioned to transform the regional communications landscape.”

He added:“Our mission is to drive digital transformation and close connectivity gaps across government, enterprise, and underserved communities. At SATExpo, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and partners to shape the future of satellite communications across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and beyond. At SATExpo, we also highlighted the potential of the SES EdgeAI Connect solution to dynamically manage data and intelligence at the edge using best-in-class AI and satellite technologies.”

Throughout the three-day event, numerous exhibitors unveiled groundbreaking new products, with standout launches from industry leaders Riedel, Cineom, Media Guru, Sawa Media, Godox, ST Engineering, IPS Mena and RioSat.

Meanwhile, key players, including Intellian, InterSputnik, Streamport, First Gulf Company, EVS, Broadcast Solutions, Advance Media Training, Videndum, and Editshare – among many others – demonstrated a robust portfolio of advanced tech, highlighting their respective sectors' rapid innovation and diverse capabilities.

As this year's editions of CABSAT, Integrate Middle East and SATExpo come to conclusion, professionals from the media, Pro AV, and satellite sectors can look forward to the next editions, slated for May 20 – 22, 2026. In the upcoming editions, these events will continue to serve as dynamic platforms for engaging with industry executives, decision-makers, technical experts and innovators from across the industry.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 32,000 business professionals from the MEASA region's media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region's media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Integrate Middle East:

Integrate Middle East is a leading forum and sourcing platform for the global AV and Media Technology community that connects technology leaders with integrated solution buyers from the Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors. The platform provides an opportunity to expand businesses, gain access to cutting-edge solutions from the top broadcast, AV, and media technology providers worldwide, as well as discover the best practices established across markets. As an interactive platform for pro AV manufacturers and integrators, Integrate Middle East showcases a range of products and services, along with interactive learning zones, multi-conferencing demo areas, and smart home simulators.

About SATExpo:

A meticulously crafted exhibition to boost investment, forge global partnerships, and drive the exchange of innovative satellite technologies, thereby energising the growth and dynamism of the space economy in burgeoning markets.

Colocated with CABSAT, this event harnesses synergies between satellite communication, satellite services, broadcast, and digital media industries, offering a comprehensive platform for cross-sector collaboration in space technology innovation. In addition to highlighting the most important aspects of the space economy, the exhibition also features a buyers' programme; an innovation capsule for start-ups; a carefully curated conference; a summit discussing regulation and investment, as well as a strategic networking forum.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC's second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC's recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai's vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.