Turo And Uber Bring Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing To Uber Rent

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Reinforcing the joint commitment to modernizing access to vehicles and reducing dependence on traditional car ownership, Uber Rent users across the country can now browse and book from Turo's extraordinary selection of vehicles, including more than 1,600 makes and models, seamlessly within the Uber app, unlocking more personalized and flexible rental options.

"Our partnership with Uber is rooted in a shared vision to unlock better car access for everyone," said Turo Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Andro Vrdoljak. "Now, customers are able to access tens of thousands of Turo vehicles on Uber Rent in the U.S., making it even easier for travelers to find the perfect car for their needs, whether it's a rugged SUV or an EV, while further advancing our mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

The new integration allows Uber users to discover and reserve Turo cars directly in the Uber app.* Guests are prompted to download the Turo app ahead of their trip to manage details like pickup, communication with the host, and trip logistics, ensuring a seamless in-app experience powered by Turo's trusted host network and robust safety standards.

"We're excited to bring the Turo experience to Uber Rent in the U.S.," said Niraj Patel, Global Head of Consumer Vehicles at Uber. "Offering our customers carsharing options directly in the Uber app is an important step as we expand the ways that people move-whether they're staying local or heading out of town-with the reliability and ease they expect from Uber."

Planning a getaway? Starting this summer, members can earn 10% Uber One credits on Uber Rent bookings, including on Turo.

*Excluding Oregon, New York, and Washington

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can rent the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® - Turo.

To learn more about Turo, please visit .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts

Turo Media Team

[email protected]

Uber Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Turo Inc.