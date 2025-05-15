James Malinchak Interviews Weston and Jenny Lyon

James Malinchak Interviews Weston and Jenny Lyon on How Business Owners Can Write, Publish & Profit with Their Own Book

- Weston and Jenny LyonASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and star of ABC's Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently hosted a dynamic and insightful interview with Weston and Jenny Lyon-prolific authors, publishing experts, and founders of Plug and Play Publishing LLC. The duo revealed how entrepreneurs and professionals can turn their knowledge into a powerful book that becomes the cornerstone of their brand, credibility, and revenue strategy.Together, Weston and Jenny have authored more than 30 books and have helped countless business owners go from blank page to published profitably. Through their company Plug and Play Publishing, they provide a step-by-step roadmap to make the book creation process simple, strategic, and profitable.In the interview, James Malinchak highlighted why Weston is his go-to guy when it comes to books:“I can work with anyone. But I don't. Weston is my guy! I refer Weston to my clients, and I've personally hired him to work on my book. All because I trust him implicitly. So, do yourself a favor and contact Weston today!”Throughout the interview, Weston and Jenny broke down their proven“plug and play” formula that enables busy entrepreneurs to publish a powerful book-without overwhelm, confusion, or guesswork.Their message is clear:“A book is the cornerstone of all your marketing efforts. And the best part is...once it's done, you can leverage your book for the rest of your life!”The conversation also touched on the lifestyle that books can create. When they're not helping clients write and launch their legacy in print, Weston is tearing through mountain bike trails or painting in his studio, while Jenny can be found crafting jewelry, enjoying a drink with friends, or beating Weston at board games.This interview is a must-watch for coaches, consultants, service professionals, and anyone with a message or method they want to turn into a published book-and use it to attract clients, speaking gigs, media opportunities, and income for life.To learn more about Weston and Jenny Lyon and how they can help you write, publish, and profit with your own book, visit:About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered more than 3,000+ keynote presentations, appeared in 15,000+ media features, and starred in ABC's hit show Secret Millionaire (watched by over 50 million viewers worldwide). With 30+ books and 2,000+ business consultations under his belt, James is a trusted advisor and high-performance mentor who helps entrepreneurs, authors, and professionals maximize their impact and income. Learn more at:

