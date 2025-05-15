GEODIS And Prologis Launch Rooftop Solar Project In Mexico To Power Sustainable Logistics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This solar installation is more than just a technological upgrade-it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation, responsibility and sustainability," said Jessica Himmelreich, Vice President, Head of Sustainability, Occupational Safety and Health, and Dangerous Goods, GEODIS in Americas. "By investing in renewable energy at our facilities, we are advancing both our corporate climate goals and those of our customers."

Located in one of Mexico's most prominent industrial zones, the rooftop solar project is a strategic step toward reducing GEODIS' greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increasing low-carbon energy and low-carbon energy use, and enhancing energy resilience at the site level. This initiative supports GEODIS' ambitious climate goals, which were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), that include a 42% reduction in GHG emissions from GEODIS' fleets and buildings (Scope 1+2) and 25% reduction in the carbon intensity of subcontracted transport regarding container shipping, road and rail operations (Scope 3) compared to 2022. A solar installation directly supports GEODIS' targets by reducing Scope 2 emissions (emissions from purchased electricity), assisting with sustainable building certifications and decreasing operational GHG emissions in a scalable way. The project also supports Prologis' goal to deploy 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar, supported by battery storage, across its global real estate portfolio by 2025.

"Low-carbon, reliable energy is a critical resource for our customers," said John Hoekstra, Head of Enterprise Sustainability and Europe and LATAM Energy, Prologis. "As a leader in low-carbon energy generation, we're proud to collaborate with GEODIS to support sustainable logistics operations in Mexico and beyond."

Strategic Fit and Long-Term Vision

This project is the latest example of GEODIS and Prologis' ongoing collaboration. The two companies have worked together on several sustainability initiatives in North America, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy integration and workforce development, to reinforce their commitments to environmental stewardship and community engagement. So far in 2025, GEODIS and Prologis have completed three warehouse solar installations, with five additional planned for the remainder of the year. GEODIS' work with Prologis supports its broader sustainability strategy, which includes transitioning to sustainably certified warehouses (e.g., BREEAM and LEED), upgrading energy efficiency across its network and delivering lower-carbon lanes for sustainability-focused customers.

In a market where electricity costs and reliability are concerns, the installation will help stabilize energy costs and mitigate exposure to utility rate hikes. The system is designed with future scalability in mind, offering potential for battery storage and microgrid integration.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Logistics

As a global logistics company serving customers across a wide array of verticals-including retail, tech, pharma and automotive-that prioritize sustainability, GEODIS is delivering actionable, measurable solutions that reinforce trust, transparency and environmental leadership.

"This solar project is a tangible expression of our commitment to sustainability, innovation and leadership in the logistics sector," said Himmelreich. "It also marks a significant step toward achieving our 2027 Ambition strategic plan and sustainability goals, reflecting our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint and promoting renewable energy solutions. By harnessing solar power, we are reinforcing our role as a responsible and forward-thinking industry leader."

ABOUT GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 50,000 employees. In 2024, GEODIS generated €11.3 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group. Learn more at .

ABOUT PROLOGIS

The world runs on logistics. At Prologis, we don't just lead the industry, we define it. We create the intelligent infrastructure that powers global commerce, seamlessly connecting the digital and physical worlds. From agile supply chains to clean energy solutions, our ecosystems help your business move faster, operate smarter and grow sustainably. With unmatched scale, innovation and expertise, Prologis is a category of one–not just shaping the future of logistics but building what comes next. Learn more at Prologis.

Media Contacts

Lauren McKirgan, GEODIS

[email protected]

Begoña Sordo, Prologis

[email protected]

SOURCE GEODIS