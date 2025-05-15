ZS2 Technologies Scales First Domestic Production Of Magnesium Cement Technology In North America
As part of Gen 2's performance validation roadmap, ZS2TechTileTM, a raised flooring system designed for data center and modular commercial construction, was recently classified as non-combustible under ASTM E136-19a. This industry standard test determines whether a material will ignite, burn, or release heat when exposed to high temperatures. The result reinforces confidence in the Gen 2 platform and builds on third-party certifications from ZS2's Gen 1 materials, including Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Evaluation Service Reports (ESRs), High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) approvals, and Code Evaluation Reports (CERs).
The patented formulation and process of the domestic Gen 2 product line builds on the proven success of ZS2's first-generation suite of climate-resilient materials. The expanded lineup continues to deliver fire, mold, water, and pest resistance, along with low-carbon performance and exceptional strength and durability:
-
ZS2 TechStoneTM Lightweight MgO stone facade, veneer, and cladding for durable, impact-resistant, fire-rated exterior applications
ZS2TechTileTM 2x2 Non-combustible, low-carbon raised flooring system ideal for data center construction
ZS2TechBoardTM 3x5 Backer Board Wet-rated interior magnesium cement board for tiled walls, showers, and utility spaces
ZS2TechBoardTM 4x8 Structural Sheathing Lightweight, high-strength sheathing panel for walls and ceilings with proven fire and moisture resistance
While MgO has long been recognized for its potential, inconsistent quality and reliance on overseas supply chains have limited its use. ZS2 has solved both challenges. By formulating with Canadian industrial by-products and producing locally, Gen 2 materials offer consistent strength, fire performance, and supply chain reliability without the compromises of legacy materials.
This launch comes at a time when the construction industry is under increasing pressure to reduce emissions, strengthen domestic supply chains, and build resilience against fire, flood, and extreme weather. Cement remains one of the most carbon-intensive materials globally, responsible for an estimated 7 percent of global CO2 emissions. Magnesium cement offers a proven alternative at a 1/3 of the carbon footprint, but until now, has been held back by lack of access and localized production.
ZS2 has changed that.
"Our Gen 2 product line is not a concept. It's certified, spec'd into projects, and it's ready to meet the demands of today's building industry," said Scott Jenkins, CEO of ZS2 Technologies. "We've redefined how magnesium cement is made, where it comes from, and how it performs. Builders are choosing ZS2 because they're done waiting for MgO materials to arrive from overseas. We're delivering what they need right here in North America."
ZS2's building materials give architects, designers, and builders the ability to meet evolving code and sustainability targets with the confidence of local production and performance-verified products. Supported by a growing portfolio of patents and certifications, ZS2 Technologies is delivering what the construction industry needs today and setting a new benchmark for what's possible in the built environment.
With its Gen 2 platform now in place and full board production scaling through 2025, ZS2 is providing a stable, high-performance, climate-aligned alternative for projects across North America.
About ZS2 Technologies
ZS2 Technologies is the North American leader in magnesium cement technology, innovating both its production and its applications. ZS2 delivers a full suite of high-performance building materials manufactured across North America, trusted by architects, developers, and builders for their strength, sustainability, and resilience. ZS2 products are available for projects across North America through its growing TechPartner distribution network, connecting regional builders and developers to certified magnesium cement solutions. All ZS2 materials are fire-resistant, water-resistant, non-toxic, and designed to meet the performance demands of modern residential, commercial, and industrial construction.
To learn more about ZS2 Technologies and its magnesium cement technology, visit .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect current expectations of the management of ZS2 regarding future events or ZS2's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. ZS2 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and ZS2 assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
SOURCE ZS2 Technologies Ltd.
