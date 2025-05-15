Rivermeadow Accelerates Enterprise Migrations To HPE VM Essentials With New Capabilities
LOS GATOS, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in workload mobility, today announced the launch of enhanced platform capabilities to simplify and accelerate the migration of existing workloads on to HPE VM Essentials. As more organizations explore platform alternatives, this new capability expands RiverMeadow's robust portfolio-delivering automation, flexibility, and deep migration expertise purpose-built for HPE's virtualized environments.
RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform is built to reduce the complexity and risk of large-scale migrations. With new capabilities purpose-built for HPE VM Essentials, RiverMeadow enables customers to transition existing workloads with greater speed, lower risk, and minimal disruption. These advancements support a wide range of use cases, including OS modernization , optimization , and hybrid cloud enablement .
"We're excited to empower customers with the tools they need to confidently adopt HPE VM Essentials," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "Our enhanced platform not only simplifies the migration journey-it also lays the foundation for long-term success in modern, virtualized IT environments."
This milestone underscores RiverMeadow's continued commitment to accelerating cloud and virtualization journeys through automation, innovation, and industry-leading support. Organizations leveraging HPE VM Essentials can now access a more streamlined and strategic path forward with RiverMeadow at the helm of their workload transformation.
About RiverMeadow
RiverMeadow provides multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud workload mobility solutions that automate the migration and modernization of existing workloads to any cloud or virtualized environment. With a proven track record across complex enterprise transformations, RiverMeadow is the trusted partner for organizations navigating modernization at scale.
Media Contact:
Emma Tompkins - Marketing Director
RiverMeadow Software Inc.
Email: [email protected]
