Libya's Presidential Council Issues Ceasefire Decision In All Areas Of Tripoli
Tripoli: The Libyan Presidential Council issued a decision on Thursday requiring a comprehensive ceasefire in all areas of the capital, Tripoli, and mandating all military units to return to their headquarters immediately and unconditionally. The Council tasked the Libyan Army's General Staff with monitoring the implementation of the decision.
The decision stipulates the freezing of decisions related to the restructuring of security institutions or the appointment of individuals to security or military positions. It also stipulates the formation of a committee headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army and including several military commanders. This committee will be tasked with reviewing military deployments, making the necessary recommendations, and implementing measures to assist those affected and temporarily address their conditions.
Last Tuesday, armed clashes erupted in Tripoli between forces loyal to the Government of National Unity and forces opposing it. These clashes resulted in several deaths, the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of studies and exams, and the diversion of flights from Mitiga Airport to Misrata Airport.
