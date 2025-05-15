Introducing Vodkade: The Ultimate Canned Vodka Cocktail
Whether you're rallying on the court, soaking up the sun, or locked in a heated game night, Vodkade is here to match your energy.
Available in four fan-favorite flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemon-Lime, Orange, and Berry Cherry), each sip brings a cool wave of nostalgia with a grown-up twist. Vodkade is sold in a convenient four-pack and the Victory Pack, an eight-pack variety featuring two cans of each flavor. Vodkade is now available at liquor stores and major retailers across the Midwest in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa, with plans to expand into other United States markets in summer 2025.
Vodkade is currently distributed across Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa by distribution partners including Grey Eagle Distributors, Krey Distributing Company, H.W. Herrell Distributing Company, Lohr Distributing Company, Donnewald Distributing Company, Doll Distributing, Kabrick Distributing, and Fahr Distributing. Learn more at or on socials at @Vodkade_cocktails on Instagram and @Vodkade on Facebook.
About Vodkade
SOURCE Vodkade
