Introducing Vodkade: The Ultimate Canned Vodka Cocktail

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Born from the idea of creating a cocktail that tastes like a sports beverage - but with a kick - Vodkade is the ultimate fusion of refreshment and bold flavor. Made with a proprietary recipe using crisp, high-quality vodka and natural fruit flavors, Vodkade delivers a smooth, invigorating taste experience that keeps your competitive spirit sharp and your social game even sharper.

Whether you're rallying on the court, soaking up the sun, or locked in a heated game night, Vodkade is here to match your energy.

Available in four fan-favorite flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemon-Lime, Orange, and Berry Cherry), each sip brings a cool wave of nostalgia with a grown-up twist. Vodkade is sold in a convenient four-pack and the Victory Pack, an eight-pack variety featuring two cans of each flavor. Vodkade is now available at liquor stores and major retailers across the Midwest in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa, with plans to expand into other United States markets in summer 2025.

Vodkade is currently distributed across Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa by distribution partners including Grey Eagle Distributors, Krey Distributing Company, H.W. Herrell Distributing Company, Lohr Distributing Company, Donnewald Distributing Company, Doll Distributing, Kabrick Distributing, and Fahr Distributing. Learn more at or on socials at @Vodkade_cocktails on Instagram and @Vodkade on Facebook.

About Vodkade

Vodkade is a canned cocktail beverage made with a proprietary blend of vodka and natural fruit flavors. Designed for those who live to play and play to win, Vodkade combines the bold refreshment of a sports drink with a kick. Vodkade is distributed across Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa by distribution partners including Grey Eagle Distributors, Krey Distributing Company, H.W. Herrell Distributing Company, Lohr Distributing Company, Donnewald Distributing Company, Doll Distributing, Kabrick Distributing, and Fahr Distributing. It's crafted for champions of good times everywhere. More information can be found at . Vodkade encourages fun seekers to drink responsibly.

SOURCE Vodkade