Semble Launches Semble Connect To Unite Healthcare And Business Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Semble , one of the UK's fastest-growing healthtech companies, today announced the launch of Semble Connect , a new extension of its platform that seamlessly connects healthcare teams to the business tools they already use, without the need for custom development. Semble Connect is the gateway to interoperability across private healthcare.Healthcare has long relied on fragmented, legacy platforms that create silos and increase the burden on clinicians and administrators alike. Semble Connect enables two-way integration between practice management systems and the tools modern healthcare businesses rely on everyday such as finance, HR and customer relationship management. It enables providers to orchestrate care at scale, ushering in a new era of truly connected healthcare.Many healthcare organisations often see their teams juggling dozens of disparate systems for appointments, communication, billing and more, leaving staff with an overwhelming administrative headache. In fact, a study found that clinicians may be spending up to half of their total time in an average day on EHR and desk work, preventing them from spending time with patients and significantly increasing their risk of burnout.To combat this, Semble Connect enables practices and healthcare organisations to connect systems in a matter of hours, eliminating the need for costly integration work. With access to over 1,200 tools, it streamlines time-consuming tasks and gives teams greater control over their workflows, so they can dedicate more time to patients and delivering high quality care. It also supports the major government initiative to clear the current 7.5m NHS waiting list through the use of private sector clinics, while tackling burnout across the sector by removing the inefficiencies of disconnected systems.Semble's impact is already being felt across the industry. The company's platform is trusted by over 12,000 healthcare professionals across 75+ medical specialities, and has powered over 19 million appointments. Over 8 million patients have seen a healthcare professional through Semble.Christoph Lippuner, CEO and co-founder at Semble, commented:“Healthcare is complex, but the systems supporting it shouldn't be. Semble Connect simplifies the intricate workflows that burden clinicians, giving them the time and space to focus on what truly matters: patient care. By enabling seamless interoperability, we're eliminating silos, reducing burnout and empowering healthcare professionals to deliver better outcomes, faster.”Gina Steel, Commercial Manager at Optimal Health Group, commented:“As a clinic at the forefront of complementary medicine, we're constantly evolving and adapting to the rising expectations around what modern healthcare should look and feel like. Semble has supported that journey with a platform that's deeply aligned with how we deliver care.“Looking ahead, we're excited about what Semble Connect will unlock for us. We envision a fully integrated ecosystem, where client information flows effortlessly between Semble, HubSpot, and Xero. Semble Connect will allow us to automate manual tasks, such as sending appointment guidelines automatically and triggering follow-ups, making for an efficient and truly tailored client journey.“We're building a future where healthcare is more personalised and clinical time is dedicated to client outcomes, not admin tasks. Semble Connect is a critical step toward that future.”The launch of Semble Connect follows a period of rapid growth and innovation for the company. In October 2024, Semble secured a £12 million investment to accelerate its efforts in making healthcare connected once and for all. Since then, the company has expanded into France and continued to grow its customer base among independent hospitals and larger healthcare groups marking a significant move into enterprise, reinforcing its commitment to helping healthcare professionals amplify their impact.Learn more about Semble Connect here .

