Russia Amassing Forces On Frontline For Possible New Offensive CNN

Russia is building up forces along the frontline in preparation for a possible new offensive aimed at capturing more Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by the CNN , citing two U.S. officials familiar with the latest American assessments, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian commanders“aspire to generate a big force,” said the first American official, adding that the likely offensive is focused on seizing more territory in eastern Ukraine.

“Putin will attempt to take whatever land he can get right up to the outskirts of Kyiv,” the second US official said.“The Russians are going to make every effort to get what they can.”

The CNN notes that this preparation comes as Ukraine is suffering a major manpower shortage on the battlefield. At the same time, Russia is also facing difficulties in amassing the necessary forces.

According to U.S. assessments, it is Ukrainian drones and the effectiveness of minefields that are holding Russia back, despite its significant manpower advantage both in eastern Ukraine and in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces still hold positions.

Additionally, the first senior official told the CNN there are no signs that North Korea is currently capable of significantly increasing its troop levels for the war in Ukraine after losing thousands of its soldiers in combat.

However, for several weeks now, U.S. assessments have ishown little change in Russia's war aims, including taking control of more Ukrainian territory, despite the Trump administration urging the Kremlin to abide by a 30-day ceasefire and to enter peace talks.

The CNN previously reported that over the past several weeks, Ukrainian forces have observed Russia moving a significant number of troops and equipment to positions just a few dozen kilometers from the frontline.

This information comes as Ukrainian and Russian officials prepare for a possible meeting in Turkey.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10 Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If refused, Ukraine's allies intend to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he expects a Russian ceasefire starting Monday and is personally waiting for Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.