Red Wheel/Weiser's The Book Of Awakening Inspires A New Generation Thanks To Mel Robbins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a recent podcast episode, Robbins said, "There are so many reasons why I want to recommend this book to you. This is the book I give as a gift more than any other book, and I think that's important-when I'm thinking about a book that I want to give to somebody or I'm going to a dinner party and I want to bring something other than a bottle of wine, I bring a copy of The Book of Awakening."

"For twenty-five years, The Book of Awakening has inspired and comforted readers and now, thanks to Mel Robbins, it is finding renewed attention," said Michael Kerber, president of Red Wheel/Weiser. "This book is consistently among our bestselling titles, doing well across all channels, whether large national accounts or indie bookstores, gift shops, and specialty retailers of all kinds. We are grateful to Mel for recommending the book and championing Mark's work."

Nepo says, "I'm often asked what I've learned myself from The Book of Awakening. It is this: that when wholehearted and true, we are a sturdy conduit for love and care to keep the world going. If I had to guess, I think this book has touched so many because it is a drink of water from the ocean of love and care. I am ever grateful to have come upon it and to have been transformed for retrieving it."

The Book of Awakening is a spiritual daybook woven from Nepo's own journey with cancer. It catapulted to fame when it made Oprah's annual list of her "Favorite Things," launching the book and Nepo to #1 on The New York Times bestseller list. The Book of Awakening has sold over a million copies and has been translated into more than twenty languages.

Mark Nepo has been called "one of the finest spiritual guides of our time." A bestselling author, he has published twenty-three books and recorded fifteen audio projects. Mark has been named by Watkins: Mind Body Spirit as one of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People and was also chosen as one of Oprah Winfrey Network's SuperSoul 100, a group of inspired leaders using their gifts and voices to elevate humanity.

Red Wheel/Weiser is a leading independent publisher specializing in "books to live by." The company's books serve to expand the mind, heal the body, and nurture the spirit. Imprints include Weiser Books, the premier publisher of occult and esoterica since 1957, and Hampton Roads Publishing. RWW also serves as the full-service distributor for select independent publishers.

