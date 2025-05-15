Lumotive Powers E-Photonics' Launch Of Software-Defined Lidar Solutions For ITS Applications At ITS Spain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "E-Photonics' launch demonstrates the real-world impact of software-defined LiDAR in transforming intelligent transportation systems," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "By building on Lumotive's solid-state beam steering technology, they are delivering flexible, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of smart infrastructure projects across Europe and the Middle East. This collaboration is a clear example of how our platform accelerates innovation and deployment for partners worldwide."

Enabling Breakthrough Smart Infrastructure Solutions

E-Photonics' newly introduced product suite-designed for vehicle classification, people flow analytics, toll booth monitoring, and smart parking-is built using Lumotive's solid-state reference designs and software-defined beam-steering technology. The solutions enable customers to address a wide variety of deployment scenarios with a single hardware platform that can be dynamically configured via software.

Key Highlights:



One Sensor, Many Applications: Lumotive's software-defined beam steering allows E-Photonics' systems to adapt to various operational scenarios-different mounting angles, fields of view, and environmental conditions-without requiring hardware modifications.

Reduced Operational Costs: Remote calibration and software updates minimize manual intervention and lower maintenance and lifecycle costs. Rugged and Reliable: Lumotive's solid-state architecture ensures durability and performance in harsh outdoor environments.

Optimized for a Range of ITS Applications

Leveraging Lumotive's technology, E-Photonics' solutions are tailored to optimize key ITS applications:



Traffic Monitoring and Toll Booths: High-frame-rate configurations support real-time vehicle speed and classification analysis.

Parking Structures: Wide field-of-view (FoV) modes enable comprehensive area coverage with fewer sensors. Pedestrian Monitoring: Adaptive scanning modes enhance resolution and performance in crowded environments.

"Working with Lumotive has enabled us to bring truly innovative perception solutions to market in record time," said Mohammad Alghaith, CEO of E-Photonics. "The flexibility and scalability of Lumotive's technology has allowed us to address a wide range of ITS use cases with a single hardware platform-this is a game-changer for smart infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East."

The collaboration between Lumotive and E-Photonics was initiated earlier this year following E-Photonics' public debut at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh. The unveiling at ITS Spain marks the first commercial product launch resulting from the partnership, showcasing the power of Lumotive's software-defined LiDAR platform in real-world ITS deployments across Europe and the Middle East.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCMTM) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing. Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won three CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Swisscom Ventures. For more information, please visit .

About E-Photonics

E-Photonics is a manufacturing facility for 3D Solid State LiDAR technology in Saudi Arabia, aiming to meet the growing global demand for advanced LiDAR solutions. The products will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia and distributed to markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company seeks to enhance Saudi Arabia's position in the LiDAR industry by integrating expertise in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and innovation to ensure operational efficiency and expand export opportunities.

