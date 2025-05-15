Five Star Franchising Names Jacob Hanika As VP Of Franchise Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Jacob's extensive leadership and growth experience in scaling home services franchise brands make us incredibly optimistic about the future of Bio-One and 1-800-Packouts," said Colt Florence, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "He's fully aligned with our mission, our values, and our commitment to be leaders in the home services franchising space."

Hanika, an MBA graduate of Baker University, brings a wealth of experience in business development and franchising, marked by consistent advancement into leadership roles. His prior experience includes serving as Chief Development Officer at LIVE Hydration Spas and a significant tenure at HorsePower Brands, where he progressed quickly from Director of Franchise Development to Vice President of Franchise Development. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in the growth and development across numerous franchise brands, with a strong emphasis and proven success in the home services sector.

"My passion lies in helping franchise brands achieve scalability, from those crucial early stages to robust expansion and sustained growth," said Hanika. "The immense potential in compelling brands like Bio-One and 1-800-Packouts, coupled with the dynamic support of the Five Star Franchising platform, creates tremendous opportunity to further accelerate growth and empower success for new and existing franchise owners."

In his role, Hanika will spearhead franchise development and growth strategies for two key Five Star brands:



Bio-One , the nation's leading decontamination and biohazard cleanup service, provides homeowners with safe and comprehensive remediation services-along with empathy, expedience and discretion. 1-800-Packouts , a nationally recognized leader in contents restoration, helps homeowners inventory, clean and deodorize their physical assets following fire, flood or other catastrophic events.

For more information about Five Star Franchising and its platform of home service brands, visit fivestarfranchisin .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchisin .

