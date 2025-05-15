Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Seeks Qatar Emir’s Help in Iran Nuclear Talks

2025-05-15 08:27:35
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope on Wednesday that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani could assist in negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing talks. Speaking at a state dinner in Doha, Trump described the situation with Iran as a “perilous situation” and reiterated his desire to reach an agreement that would be in the best interest of all parties.

Addressing al-Thani directly, Trump stated that he hopes "you can help me with the Iran situation, because it's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing." He also praised the Emir for the support Qatar has been offering in Trump’s efforts to broker a new agreement.

Trump continued, "I hope the Iranian leaders understand that what you're doing, really what you're doing for them is a big favor, your prime minister, your great leader, right here on my left has been helping so much, and they respect them, and they listen to them. They have to get moving. We both understand. They have to make that decision. Is their decision."

He also remarked, "I just hope Iran realizes what a good friend they have right here. And in a certain sense, I guess I'm a good friend, because a lot of people would rather have me take a much more harsh road. But I know that if we can avoid that road, that would be a great thing. I'd like to do that."

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions began last month, with Oman acting as a mediator amidst rising tensions.

