403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Seeks Qatar Emir’s Help in Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope on Wednesday that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani could assist in negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing talks. Speaking at a state dinner in Doha, Trump described the situation with Iran as a “perilous situation” and reiterated his desire to reach an agreement that would be in the best interest of all parties.
Addressing al-Thani directly, Trump stated that he hopes "you can help me with the Iran situation, because it's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing." He also praised the Emir for the support Qatar has been offering in Trump’s efforts to broker a new agreement.
Trump continued, "I hope the Iranian leaders understand that what you're doing, really what you're doing for them is a big favor, your prime minister, your great leader, right here on my left has been helping so much, and they respect them, and they listen to them. They have to get moving. We both understand. They have to make that decision. Is their decision."
He also remarked, "I just hope Iran realizes what a good friend they have right here. And in a certain sense, I guess I'm a good friend, because a lot of people would rather have me take a much more harsh road. But I know that if we can avoid that road, that would be a great thing. I'd like to do that."
Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions began last month, with Oman acting as a mediator amidst rising tensions.
Addressing al-Thani directly, Trump stated that he hopes "you can help me with the Iran situation, because it's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing." He also praised the Emir for the support Qatar has been offering in Trump’s efforts to broker a new agreement.
Trump continued, "I hope the Iranian leaders understand that what you're doing, really what you're doing for them is a big favor, your prime minister, your great leader, right here on my left has been helping so much, and they respect them, and they listen to them. They have to get moving. We both understand. They have to make that decision. Is their decision."
He also remarked, "I just hope Iran realizes what a good friend they have right here. And in a certain sense, I guess I'm a good friend, because a lot of people would rather have me take a much more harsh road. But I know that if we can avoid that road, that would be a great thing. I'd like to do that."
Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions began last month, with Oman acting as a mediator amidst rising tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment