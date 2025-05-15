New Research From The Global Wellness Institute On The Philippines' Robust $43.3 Billion Wellness Economy

Geography of Wellness Philippine

The research, made possible through collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism, shows 21% growth in the country's total wellness market between 2019 and 2023

MIAMI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research organization for the global wellness industry, has released new data on the growing wellness economy in the Philippines. The country's wellness market expanded from $35.8 billion in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 to $43.3 billion by 2023 (or 21% growth). The country ranks number eight of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and number 23 out of 218 countries worldwide. The wellness industry is a major contributor to the Philippines' overall economy, contributing 9.9% to GDP in 2023 (ranking 12th worldwide).

The 2025 report is available on GWI's Geography of Wellness platform thanks to a continued partnership with the Philippine Department of Tourism .

"The Philippines has a thriving wellness economy, and we're thrilled that the Department of Tourism has continued their partnership with us for this deep dive into the data that really showcases where the growth and potential lies," said Susie Ellis, GWI's chair and CEO. "Blessed with natural wonders, the Philippines is an ideal destination for nature-based wellness and relaxation, and the authentic Filipino wellness offerings mean that the country has something truly unique to share with the world."

The new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Philippines report is available for download from the GWI site, and shows many areas of growth, including spas (up 19.2% from 2022 to 2023), physical activity (up 21.4% from 2022 to 2023) and wellness real estate (up 14% from 2022 to 2023). But perhaps most striking is the increase in wellness tourism, which grew 61.4% between 2022 and 2023-from $2.24 billion to $3.61 billion.

"Wellness tourism in the Philippines is experiencing significant growth, supported by dedicated partners and the country's abundant natural and cultural assets," said Dr. Paulo Benito S. Tugbang, director, Office of Product Development for the Philippine Department of Tourism and GWI Ambassador. "Through the 'Filipino Brand of Wellness,' the country's flagship wellness program, we are proud to showcase a holistic and uniquely Filipino approach to wellbeing-one that engages the senses and reflects the depth of our heritage and hospitality."

"We remain committed to further developing this sector and creating enriching wellness experiences for travelers from around the world," continued Tugbang. "Our partnership with the Global Wellness Institute is a valuable component of this effort. By leveraging insights such as the Geography of Wellness data and fostering connections with global wellness leaders, we are able to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the industry's potential-not only for wellness tourism, but for the broader growth of Philippine tourism. We are honored to contribute to our shared goal of positioning the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia."

Wellness in the Philippines

Wellness in the Philippines means aligning three inseparable entities-soul, body and mind-based on the value of "Kapwa," the need to connect oneself with the community and other beings. Therefore, Filipinos not only enjoy healthy bodies and minds, but also thrive on strong, harmonious relationships with their loved ones. Living well is embodied in Filipino cuisine, which is based on fresh, whole ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein, well-balanced meals, and healthy cooking methods. Food plays an important role in Filipino culture, as sharing meals with family and friends is an expression of caring and nurturing, a source of joy, and an important way to celebrate love and friendship. Filipinos also benefit from a strong heritage of traditional herbal medicine, widely used to treat a variety of ailments such as digestive problems and respiratory infections.

To learn more about the Philippines' wellness economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About the Philippines Department of Tourism

The Philippines Department of Tourism has embraced the growing trend of wellness tourism, recognizing the potential for the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes to serve as a holistic destination. With a focus on promoting health and wellbeing, the department has strategically positioned the Philippines as an ideal location for rejuvenation and relaxation. From pristine beaches to lush mountains, the country offers a variety of settings for wellness activities such as spa retreats, yoga and eco-friendly adventures. Visit .

