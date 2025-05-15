Intelichart Hits Major Milestone With 1,000+ Office Practicum Providers Now Engaged In Direct Partnership

New partnership model empowers pediatric practices to maximize their portal investment with deeper training, dedicated support, and additional engagement solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart , the award-winning leader in patient engagement technologies, announced today that over 1,000 Office Practicum (OP) providers have partnered with them directly to power their patient portal and patient engagement workflows.

Since 2018, OP customers have trusted InteliChart to power their patient portals. Now, instead of accessing that technology indirectly through OP, pediatric practices can work directly with InteliChart, giving them more control, clearer communication, and a direct line to the team behind their patient engagement technology.

This direct relationship includes:



Comprehensive training and onboarding to ensure staff fully understand how to use the portal effectively

Patient engagement optimization sessions tailored to each practice's workflow

Direct access to InteliChart's award-winning support team Expansive patient engagement solutions , including online scheduling, patient intake, two-way secure texting, reminders and recalls, patient surveys, and telehealth

"InteliChart's patient engagement optimization and training sessions were more in-depth than anything we'd received before," said Debbie Bailey, Office Manager at Cactus Children's Clinic, PC. "They took the time to review our specific engagement needs and made us aware of features we didn't even know were available. Now, we have a much better understanding of how the patient portal works and how to use it effectively."

As a long-standing leader in patient engagement, InteliChart is known for delivering technology that's easy to use, scalable, and built with both providers and patients in mind. With the added training and support now available to OP customers, many practices have seen increased adoption and a boost in satisfaction among patients using the portal and related tools.

"Our patients love InteliChart," Bailey added. "They can access their chart, request appointments and referrals, pay bills, and we can easily send them requested documents. It has streamlined our workflows and created a seamless experience for everyone."

Many of the 1,000+ providers who have transitioned to a direct partnership have also expanded beyond InteliChart's Patient Portal to adopt additional engagement solutions from the company's platform . Adding options like online patient scheduling, digital intake, secure two-way texting, and automated appointment reminders are helping pediatric practices simplify operations and reduce administrative burden, without disrupting their existing workflows.

"Seeing over 1,000 providers in a six-month period make the transition to work with us directly is a testament to our award-winning products and staff," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to delivering the best possible experience for pediatric practices, their staff, and their patients. We're just getting started-and we're excited to keep bringing even more value to this community."

The momentum continues to grow, with many more OP practices in the process of transitioning and unlocking new capabilities. InteliChart also hinted at more innovations on the horizon for OP practices, including AI-driven workflow automation and improved check-in through enhanced intake and eligibility tools.

To learn more about transitioning to a direct partnership with InteliChart, visit .

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit .

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

[email protected]

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC

