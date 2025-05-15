Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine Prepare for Peace Talks

Russia, Ukraine Prepare for Peace Talks


2025-05-15 07:40:53
(MENAFN) Late Wednesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin announced the official representatives for the anticipated discussions with Ukraine, which are likely to occur in Istanbul the following day.

Leading the delegation is presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also spearheaded Russia’s team during earlier negotiations with Kiev in 2022.

The group further comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and the chief of Russia’s military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov.

In addition to the primary negotiators, Putin introduced a group of specialists who will take part in the process.

This group includes various high-ranking military personnel, government officials, and diplomatic figures.

Earlier the same day, Ukrainian news outlets suggested that President Vladimir Zelensky planned to travel to Istanbul, accompanied by several senior figures such as his chief of staff Andrey Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.

However, the precise structure of the Ukrainian negotiating group is expected to be finalized by Zelensky upon arrival.

Putin had earlier extended an offer to restart direct dialogue with Kiev, asserting that only through talks could there be a chance for “some kind of new truce and a new ceasefire.”

MENAFN15052025000045017167ID1109553217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search