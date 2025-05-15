403
Russia, Ukraine Prepare for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Late Wednesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin announced the official representatives for the anticipated discussions with Ukraine, which are likely to occur in Istanbul the following day.
Leading the delegation is presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also spearheaded Russia’s team during earlier negotiations with Kiev in 2022.
The group further comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and the chief of Russia’s military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov.
In addition to the primary negotiators, Putin introduced a group of specialists who will take part in the process.
This group includes various high-ranking military personnel, government officials, and diplomatic figures.
Earlier the same day, Ukrainian news outlets suggested that President Vladimir Zelensky planned to travel to Istanbul, accompanied by several senior figures such as his chief of staff Andrey Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.
However, the precise structure of the Ukrainian negotiating group is expected to be finalized by Zelensky upon arrival.
Putin had earlier extended an offer to restart direct dialogue with Kiev, asserting that only through talks could there be a chance for “some kind of new truce and a new ceasefire.”
