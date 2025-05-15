Groq Solidifies Status As Emerging Hyperscaler With New Global Deployment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Groq has been named an official inference provider for HUMAIN, a newly launched AI company headquartered in Saudi Arabia and designed to operate across the full AI value chain. HUMAIN's mission is to transform economies through large-scale AI capabilities, from infrastructure to state-of-the-art models, and Groq's ultra-efficient inference technology will be central to that mission.

1.5M+ developers and leading global organizations trust Groq to build AI applications with speed, reliability, & scale.

Post thi

"From global hyperscalers to sovereign AI initiatives, the teams running the most demanding AI workloads choose Groq," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Our platform is purpose-built for inference, delivering consistently high performance at the lowest cost per token in the industry."

The announcement builds on Groq's opening of a data center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which has been serving traffic since February. It's part of a $1.5 billion commitment from the Kingdom to supercharge AI development in the region and expand Groq's presence in global markets.

Groq prioritizes U.S.-based development for its systems and has scaled rapidly to meet the needs of a global AI ecosystem-filling a strategic void that might otherwise be met by foreign providers. With new data centers coming online across North America this month, Groq has the capacity to serve today's most demanding workloads and continues to expand to meet tomorrow's.

More than 1.5 million developers and leading global organizations now trust Groq to build AI applications with speed, reliability, and scale.

To learn more about Groq's partnership with HUMAIN, visit:

About Groq

Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud have been specifically designed to run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token-without compromise. Over 1.5 million developers trust Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

Media Contact

Groq

[email protected]

SOURCE Groq