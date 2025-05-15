403
Libya Presidential Council Orders Ceasefire, Suspends Gov't Decisions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 15 (KUNA) -- Libya's Presidency Council on Thursday ordered a comprehensive ceasefire in the capital Tripoli and suspended all governmental military and security decisions.
The order came in the aftermath of bloody clashes among armed rivals in Tripoli on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in multiple casualties.
A fact-finding committee will be established to investigate the military confrontations and assess damage to public and private property, Libya's ruling council said in a press release.
Recent heavy clashes broke out in Tripoli between forces loyal to the national unity government and a militant group affiliated with the Presidency Council's Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), amid reports of the death of SSA chief Abdul Ghani Al-Kikli.
Libya has been caught in political turmoil and insecurity since the 2011 overthrow of its leader Muammar Gaddafi. (end)
sbm
sbm
