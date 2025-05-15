Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADAP Advocacy Airs Commercial To Open National Advocacy Campaign Calling For Reforming The 340B Drug Pricing Program


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brandon M. Macsata, CEO of ADAP Advocacy, summarized: "We're sounding the alarm on why common-sense reforms are needed to ensure the integrity of the nation's second largest federally sponsored drug program, behind only Medicare Part D. The '340B Too Big To Fail' national advocacy campaign builds on the work being done by our 340B Patient Advisory Committee. It is grounded in the premise that the 340B Program's lack of meaningful accountability or transparency standards, especially among the big hospital systems, despite explosive growth, draws parallels to the collapse of the financial markets in 2007-08 after years of minimal federal oversight of the big investment banks."

The commercial will air in the greater metropolitan DC market while Congress is in session. The '340B Too Big To Fail' national advocacy campaign will run through the end of the year, highlighting hospitals' declining charity, rising healthcare executive compensation, and exploding patient medical debt, among some other issues.

The commercial is available online at .

To learn more about ADAP Advocacy, 340B Drug Pricing Program, or the new 340B commercial, please email [email protected] .

About ADAP Advocacy: ADAP Advocacy's mission is to promote and enhance the AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and improve access to care for persons living with HIV/AIDS. ADAP Advocacy works with advocates, community, health care, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to raise awareness, offer patient educational programs, and foster greater community collaboration.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE ADAP Advocacy

