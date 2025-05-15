ADAP Advocacy Airs Commercial To Open National Advocacy Campaign Calling For Reforming The 340B Drug Pricing Program
The commercial will air in the greater metropolitan DC market while Congress is in session. The '340B Too Big To Fail' national advocacy campaign will run through the end of the year, highlighting hospitals' declining charity, rising healthcare executive compensation, and exploding patient medical debt, among some other issues.
The commercial is available online at .
To learn more about ADAP Advocacy, 340B Drug Pricing Program, or the new 340B commercial, please email [email protected] .
About ADAP Advocacy: ADAP Advocacy's mission is to promote and enhance the AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and improve access to care for persons living with HIV/AIDS. ADAP Advocacy works with advocates, community, health care, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to raise awareness, offer patient educational programs, and foster greater community collaboration.
