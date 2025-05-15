403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France plans on booting diplomats from previous colony
(MENAFN) France announced on Wednesday that it would expel Algerian diplomats in response to Algeria’s decision to expel 15 French officials. The Algerian state news agency APS reported on Sunday that the expulsion was due to France’s alleged failure to follow proper protocols regarding appointments of diplomatic staff.
In retaliation, the French Foreign Ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat to protest Algeria’s “unilateral decision,” which imposed new entry requirements on French officials holding diplomatic or service passports. The French ministry did not specify the number of Algerian diplomats affected by the move, but claimed it violated a 2013 bilateral agreement.
In its statement, the ministry said that France would implement reciprocal measures and warned that additional actions could follow as the situation unfolds.
Tensions between Algeria and France have been rising in recent months, exacerbated by a series of diplomatic incidents. In April, both countries expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat dispute stemming from the arrest of an Algerian official in France, which led Paris to recall its ambassador. Relations have also been strained due to France’s support of Morocco’s position on the contested Western Sahara, a cause long championed by Algeria.
Efforts to ease tensions included a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in late March, during which both leaders agreed to maintain open dialogue. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also visited Algiers in April to discuss improving mobility and strengthening consular relations. Despite these efforts, Barrot declared on Wednesday that bilateral relations were now "totally blocked," condemning Algeria's latest move as “unjustified and unjustifiable.”
In retaliation, the French Foreign Ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat to protest Algeria’s “unilateral decision,” which imposed new entry requirements on French officials holding diplomatic or service passports. The French ministry did not specify the number of Algerian diplomats affected by the move, but claimed it violated a 2013 bilateral agreement.
In its statement, the ministry said that France would implement reciprocal measures and warned that additional actions could follow as the situation unfolds.
Tensions between Algeria and France have been rising in recent months, exacerbated by a series of diplomatic incidents. In April, both countries expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat dispute stemming from the arrest of an Algerian official in France, which led Paris to recall its ambassador. Relations have also been strained due to France’s support of Morocco’s position on the contested Western Sahara, a cause long championed by Algeria.
Efforts to ease tensions included a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in late March, during which both leaders agreed to maintain open dialogue. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also visited Algiers in April to discuss improving mobility and strengthening consular relations. Despite these efforts, Barrot declared on Wednesday that bilateral relations were now "totally blocked," condemning Algeria's latest move as “unjustified and unjustifiable.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment