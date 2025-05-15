403
US, Qatar ink groundbreaking agreements valued at USD1.2 trillion
(MENAFN) The White House reported on Wednesday that "landmark" agreements, inked by Qatar throughout US Leader Donald Trump's trip to the country marks a "historic" economic guarantee valued at a minimum of USD1.2 trillion.
A White House announcement stated that “the landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age."
Among the agreements it stated there had been a deal with Boeing (an American global company that designs, make, and sells aircrafts, rotorcraft, rockets, etc) to supply Qatar Airways with 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft energized by GE Airspace motors in what the White House reported signifies Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order."
Trump previously stated that the deal was valued above USD200 billion and consists of 160 aircraft. In addition, The White House said the agreement is valued at USD96 billion, and contains up to 210 American-manufactured Boeing 787 Dreamliner as well as 777X aircraft energized by GE Aerospace engines
