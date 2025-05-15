Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNICEF: Libya’s Tripoli Violence Threatens Thousands of Children

UNICEF: Libya’s Tripoli Violence Threatens Thousands of Children


2025-05-15 05:22:37
(MENAFN) The escalating conflict around Tripoli, Libya, has put nearly half a million children at risk, UNICEF warned on Wednesday.

The humanitarian organization reported that children, families, and medical staff were trapped in hospitals, including Al Jalaa Children Hospital, as fighting encroached on their locations. "UNICEF has received reports that children, families, and medical staff were stranded in hospitals for hours, including inside Al Jalaa Children Hospital, as fighting closed in. For several hours, emergency services were unable to access the facility to provide the needed help. Families are reporting extreme distress among their children due to the violence," the agency said in a statement.

UNICEF has called on all parties involved to adhere to international humanitarian law and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, emphasizing the protection of children and critical infrastructure. "We call for a sustained cessation of hostilities to ensure the safety and well-being of every child," it added.

Clashes erupted late Monday between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, including the 444 Brigade, and the powerful militant group affiliated with the Presidency Council’s Stability Support Apparatus (SSA). This followed reports of the death of SSA leader Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, known as "Ghaniwa."

A ceasefire was announced on Wednesday by Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity after intense fighting between rival militias spread to central and residential areas of the capital.

Since the 2011 ousting of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been plagued by political instability and violence. The country remains divided between rival governments: one based in Tobruk and backed by the House of Representatives, and the other in Tripoli, aligned with the UN-recognized Presidency Council.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search