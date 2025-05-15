Pen Paper Palooza Logo

Pen Paper Palooza Debuts in Los Angeles: A Celebration of Stationery, Creativity, and Women Empowerment

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A two-day celebration of pens, paper, creativity, and community takes over Santa Monica-featuring 60+ vendors, hands-on workshops, and pink-powered fun.

Los Angeles is about to get a lot more colorful as Pen Paper Palooza, the city's first-ever stationery-focused festival, arrives May 16–17, 2025 at the historic Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club.

Created by comedian and stationery lover Michelle MaliZaki, the festival brings together 60+ vendors, 100+ brands, and thousands of analog enthusiasts for a weekend full of creative workshops, live entertainment, and stationery bliss. From elegant fountain pens and artisan journals to washi tapes, ink, stickers, and custom planners, Pen Paper Palooza is a curated marketplace-and a joyful community event.

“This is a love letter to everyone who ever found happiness in a notebook or healing in a handwritten note,” said Michelle MaliZaki, the festival's founder and organizer.“Stationery has always been about more than just paper-it's about connection.”

Highlights:

Creative Workshops including modern calligraphy, coffee journaling, adult painting, paper crafting, Japanese calligraphy, and more.

Planner Par-tea with Crown & Crumpet: a $85 experience that includes tea, treats, and a deluxe planner embellishment kit.

Free Improv Workshop with Mirage Thrams-use promo code Improv! to register.

Live Performance by Goat vs. Fish (as seen on America's Got Talent) on May 16 at 3:15 PM.

Bring One, Take One Table: Swap gently-loved stationery items with fellow paper fans.

Exclusive Limited-Edition Ink: Monteverde USA created a festival-only“Hot Pink” ink for VIPs-some bottles will be available for purchase on-site.

Notable participating brands include Kinokuniya, Leuchtturm1917, Ferris Wheel Press, Sailor Pens, Conklin Pens, Agavny the Pigeon, Cosmic Pancake, Letters to Apollo, and many others. Workshops will take place both on-site and across the street at the Santa Monica Playhouse's Artists' Entrance.

Timed-entry tickets are required. VIP tickets are sold out, and remaining general admission slots are nearly gone. There will be no at-the-door tickets once capacity is reached.

Event Information:

Dates: Friday & Saturday, May 16–17, 2025

Location: Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club, 1210 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA

Tickets & Full Schedule:

About the Founder:

Michelle MaliZaki is a stand-up comedian, podcast host (Japanese America for the Japanese American National Museum), and former stationery industry professional. She combined her two great passions-comedy and paper-to create Pen Paper Palooza, a festival celebrating creativity, community, and the simple joy of analog life.

For interview requests, press passes, or high-res images, email: ...

