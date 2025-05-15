403
Arab Fms Hold Preparatory Meeting For May 17 Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Arab Foreign Ministers or their representatives held a preparatory meeting in Baghdad on Thursday ahead of the Arab Summit, due in the Iraqi capital on May 17.
Speeches by the Kingdom of Bahrain, outgoing presidency, and upcoming President Iraq are to be followed by a statement of the Arab League Secretary General.
Kuwait is represented by Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker.
The top diplomats will then hold closed-door sessions to discuss the agenda and the draft resolutions to be referred to the summit.
The ministers would be discussing a report by the Arab League Secretary General as well as Palestine, Arab-Israeli conflict, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia in addition to Arab national security and climate change.
They will also discuss a number of Iraqi initiatives, like establishment of a Baghdad-based coordination narcotics center, a center to combat transnational organized crime, an operation room to coordinate Arab security, establishing anti-terrorism center in Baghdad and launching a fund for post-crisis reconstruction efforts.
Iraq also seeks Arab summit run for the presidency of the UN General Assembly's 86th session, as well as non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for yeears 2034-35. (end)
