Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Conference In Baku Marks 150Th Anniversary Of Azerbaijani National Press

International Conference In Baku Marks 150Th Anniversary Of Azerbaijani National Press


2025-05-15 05:07:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international conference on "Media and Communication Activities in the Digital Age" dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The conference is organized jointly by Baku State University (BSU) and Üsküdar University of Turkiye, with the support of the Media Development Agency, the Audiovisual Council, and the Press Council of Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, a special session will take place at the Faculty of Journalism of BSU, including the opening of the "National Press History Auditorium" to mark the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press.

Additionally, the special edition of the "Baku University" newspaper and the launch ceremony of the newly established journal "Media Issues" by the Faculty will be held.

MENAFN15052025000195011045ID1109552424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search