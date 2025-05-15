International Conference In Baku Marks 150Th Anniversary Of Azerbaijani National Press

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international conference on "Media and Communication Activities in the Digital Age" dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The conference is organized jointly by Baku State University (BSU) and Üsküdar University of Turkiye, with the support of the Media Development Agency, the Audiovisual Council, and the Press Council of Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, a special session will take place at the Faculty of Journalism of BSU, including the opening of the "National Press History Auditorium" to mark the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press.

Additionally, the special edition of the "Baku University" newspaper and the launch ceremony of the newly established journal "Media Issues" by the Faculty will be held.